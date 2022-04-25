Domaines Henri Martin – the spirit of family and terroir

The story of Domaines Henri Martin is that of a family business founded on a shared commitment, across generations, to produce wines with character, true to the quality of the exceptional vineyards and the history of the iconic estates they hail from.

Descending from a family rooted in the Médoc for more than 300 years, Henri Martin was well aware of the potential of some of the region’s finest parcels. Motivated by this belief and by a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, he accomplished something quite unique: building an estate from the ground up through the acquisition of prime plots previously supplying the crus classés of Saint-Julien. Château Gloria was thus born, as a true labour of ingenuity, hard work and faith.

Animated by the success of his founding estate, Henri Martin felt the confidence to expand his holdings and in 1980 completed the purchase of Château Bel Air in Cussac Fort-Médoc, followed by the acquisition of Château Saint-Pierre in 1982. Extensive work was done across both estates to consolidate their reputation and increase the quality of the wines produced, with Château Saint-Pierre brought to its former glory as a 1855 4ème Grand Cru Classé and Château Bel Air, renamed Château Bel Air Gloria, eventually granted Cru Bourgeois Supérieur status.

Henri’s daughter, Françoise, inherited her father’s passion and commitment to the family’s project. Alongside her husband Jean-Louis Triaud she took over the helm of Domaines Henri Martin, which is now being handed over to the next generation: their two children, Vanessa and Jean, and their respective spouses, Orphée and Caroline. The company’s essence relies as much on the quality of the wines it produces as on the family spirit, which has ensured continuity and consistency both in the past and towards the future.

Already with HVE3 (Haute Valeur Environnementale) certification, all the estates are now in conversion to organics, further consolidating the Triaud’s family commitment to sustainability and quality. The organic certification is the culmination of a multi-generational ongoing effort to manage the family’s three estates with a long term view, rising to the challenge of climate change and leaving the land in the best conditions for generations to come.

