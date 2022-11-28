Entering the world of Bellussi

Founded in 1993 in Valdobbiadene by Enrico Martellozzo, Bellussi has since established itself not only as one of the leading producers of Prosecco DOCG, but also as a passionate supporter of performance and visual arts. Both the quality-driven wine production and the close relationships with iconic artistic institutions express the values at the core of the company’s philosophy: elegance, talent and sophistication.

A family’s passion

Enrico would not have built his project without the close support of his family – both the precedent and succeeding generations. The help and guidance of his father Paolo Martellozzo were invaluable, as was the support of his wife Renata Rami. Today, Enrico’s two children help steer the company’s helm: Francesca, his first-born, is responsible for the international commercial relationships; Giovanni joined the cellar team after completing his Oenology degree.

Winemaking is overseen by oenologist Francesco Adami, who helped relaunch and scale Bellussi’s production with the investment in a new winery. The state-of-the-art facility places technology at the service of terroir expression, underscoring the quality of the carefully selected fruit.

This cross-generational effort and commitment to Bellussi are what makes it such a special project, infused with wonder and energy. Bellussi is a young dynamic company that builds upon a precious heritage and leading technical knowledge, to propel itself into the future.

Since its inception on the hills of Prosecco, the Bellussi dream has expanded to Montalcino, where the Martellozzo family acquired a second estate, Belpoggio, and to South Tyrol, through a collaboration with local growers.

One project, multiple expressions

Bellussi’s wine range is organised along three axis. The historical Bellussi collection, sparkling wines made at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, is what best represents the origins of the company and its founding ethos. It includes the iconic cuvées Prosecco Superiore Docg Millesimato Brut, Prosecco Superiore Docg Extra Dry and the new Prosecco DOC Rosé.

The Belcanto collection was created in 1996 when Enrico and Renata Martellozzo, motivated by their love for opera and classical singing, decided to create a sponsorship cuvée for the Concorso Internazionale per Cantanti Lirici Toti Dal Monte. The Belcanto line up, which has grown and now includes all of Bellussi’s premium Proseccos, is, since 2018, the official wine offering of the iconic Teatro La Fenice in Venice.

Last but not least, Lido 1932 is the latest addition to the Bellussi family. The range comprises four white wines produced in Valle Isarco, South Tyrol. The name evokes, and is a tribute to, the Biennale del Cinema di Venezia: Lido is where the event takes place each year; 1932 is the date of its first edition, making it the longest-running cinema festival in the world.

The art of life

The Martellozzo family has always seen the hills of Valdobbiadene as a privileged place, both for the quality grapes it produces, and for its unique beauty – recognised, in 2020, with its inclusion in UNESCO’s world heritage register. Art can be understood as the sublimation of natural beauty and the Martellozzos have always been keen to link the worlds of nature – through their wines – and artistic creation, by supporting iconic cultural events and institutions.

Indeed, Bellussi, Belcanto e Lido 1932 are themselves expressions of the highest Venetian culture. This explains why they naturally claim a place on Venice’s most renowned stages, among the world’s most talented artists and performers.

In addition to the Teatro La Fenice, Bellussi is the official wine supplier of La Biennale di Venezia and, more specifically, its International Art Exhibition and the Venice International Film Festival. In addition to the evocative Lido wines, guests at the gala dinners of both events have a chance to taste Belpoggio Rosso di Montalcino DOC, produced by the Martellozzos at their Tuscany estate, and BellusSì, the producer’s tête de cuvée (a blanc de noirs produced exclusively from hand-harvested Pinot Noir grapes).

If wine is an expression of terroir, it is also a way to convey a way of being an artist of one’s life. Each bottle of Bellussi is an invitation to take centre stage.

