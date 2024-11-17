Europe for the senses

European Union (EU) quality labels, including Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) for wines from Italy and Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for food, offer consumers a guarantee of origin, quality and safety of the products they choose. The label is a clear indication that products are representative of their region and meet strict quality standards.

EU quality labels also offer producers protection from imitation and counterfeiting by certifying their products. Signalling authenticity, producers can use EU quality labels to provide traceability and transparency of their products. Alto Adige DOC and Etna DOC wines and Pecorino Romano PDO cheese are examples of protected designations that highlight the exceptional quality and stories behind products from distinct Italian landscapes.

On the slopes of an active volcano: Etna DOC

As one of the first DOCs in Italy, Sicily’s Etna DOC spans the four slopes surrounding Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Vineyards here are heavily shaped by the volcano’s eruptions, requiring terracing and laborious work to tend and harvest grapes. The influence of Mount Etna cannot be overlooked, with 133 sub-zones known as contradas producing diverse wine styles united by the volcanic soils they have in common.

Small but mighty: Alto Adige DOC

One of Italy’s smallest wine regions, Alto Adige DOC is also one of the most diverse, in large part due to its varied soil types and microclimates within a special geographical location. The region’s winegrowing culture is one of the oldest in Europe, dating back to 15 BC. Today, with 98% of the region’s area DOC classified, Alto Adige DOC’s high-altitude vineyards offer consumers wines from more than 20 different grape varieties of varying styles.

A unique sheep’s milk cheese: Pecorino Romano PDO

Naturally lactose-free, Pecorino Romano PDO is a hard sheep’s milk cheese, produced 95% in Sardinia, with the remainder coming from Lazio and the province of Grosseto in Tuscany. Considered the most important PDO for sheep’s milk cheese, Pecorino Romano PDO accounts for 52% of products made from sheep’s milk in the EU and 85% in Italy. Still made by hand, Pecorino Romano PDO cheeses are crafted by experienced cheesemakers and salters.

