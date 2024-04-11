Exploring the shores of Lake Garda with the wines of Tinazzi

For centuries Lake Garda and its surrounding countryside has been a destination of choice for adventurers, poets, painters, gastronomes and oenophiles. Wines were made here at least as far back as the 1st century BC.

Lake Garda covers 370 square kilometres – a natural, watery mirror, reflecting sun and light onto the surrounding vineyards. Refreshing lake breezes moderate the temperatures on shore, where vines are planted in the area’s mineral rich soils. Garda wines are famed for their irresistible fragrance and freshness.

It is here, and across the wider Veneto region, that the Tinazzi family has been making wine for over five decades. Located a modest stone skim from the lake, their portfolio includes a range of wines that are as readily gratifying as the place itself.

The fresh white wines of Lake Garda

Tenuta Valleselle Garda Bianco is a fresh-faced blend of Garganega, Trebbiano and Chardonnay, all picked from Garda vineyards. Newly launched in 2024, this is the ultimate white all-rounder. Unoaked, this is a charming, lightly floral and tropical fruit wine.

Sandwiched between the city of Verona and Lake Garda are the vineyards of Cortese. This exciting, steadily emerging region offers hugely enjoyable wines at still very competitive prices. Blending reigns supreme here. Ca’ de’ Rocchi Custoza is predominantly Garganega and Cortese, with splashes of Trebbiano Toscano, Trebbianello and Chardonnay. Smartly packaged, this is a generously fragrant and fruity white with zesty acidity.

Foodies take note: Garda whites are refreshingly adaptable. Suitable for casual outdoor dining, they’ll also step up nicely partnered with a more sophisticated dish, such as a locally inspired sardine risotto.

Chiaretto di Bardolino

Bardolino is famous as both one of the top resorts on the shores of Lake Garda, and home to Chiaretto – an especially delicious Italian rosato. Chiaretto di Bardolino was granted DOC status in 1968, one of the first in Italy. The name, Chiaretto, comes from the Italian word, chiaro, which means light – a clue to the pale pink hue of the wines. Corvina is the star grape, loved for its red cherry fruit flavour and natural acidity.

Ca’ de’ Rocchi Campo delle Rose is a very fine representation of Chiaretto, brimming with vivacious, summer red berry fruit. Not short on flavour or structure, this wine will confidentially go solo or alongside a platter of antipasti. This is a year-round rosato that will keep you chilled in the summer and bring sunshine when there’s cloud.

Ca’ de’ Rocchi Bardolino

Looking for a red that’ll shine bright after a brief spell on ice? Ca’ de’ Rocchi Bardolino is the same blend as the Chiaretto (90% Corvina, 10% Rondinella), but pressed for a rosso wine. An oak-free red, the palate is fresh and supple, with red and dark cherry fruit and light, gentle tannins. Serving a tad on the cool side accentuates that lovely fruit, and it drinks brilliantly at a BBQ.

Tinazzi’s wine portfolio is no stranger to critical acclaim, with a host of medals and 90+ point scores. Their luminous, characterful Garda wines are wonderful, offering versatile, food-friendly drinking throughout the summer and beyond.

