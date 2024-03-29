Flechas de los Andes – Celebrating two decades of success in the Uco Valley

The beginning of the new millennium saw the Uco Valley emerge as one of the most promising new wine regions in the world. As virgin territory in the foothills of the Mendozan Andes, it would require courage and effort if it was to realise its potential. Prominent among the pioneers to take on the visionary challenge were Benjamin de Rothschild (son of Baron Edmond de Rothschild), his wife Ariane de Rothschild (CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Group) and Laurent Dassault (member of the board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault).

In 2003, they founded Flechas de los Andes, a French-influenced winery that over the past two decades has made an indelible mark on the region. It has earned global recognition for its world-class wines, which take full advantage of the outstanding qualities of the terroir.

Art de vivre

The winery is currently run by Ariane de Rothschild and co-founder Laurent Dassault. Rothschild is also responsible for the group’s Art de Vivre activities, all brought together under the Edmond de Rothschild Heritage brand. The luxurious Four Seasons hotel in Magève stands as a shining example of Ariane de Rothschild’s flair for art de vivre, with her favourite pieces of art featured alongside artisanal design and old-world comfort, designed to make it feel like a big family home. The beauty of Flechas de los Andes and quality of its wines help it slot easily into the company’s art of living philosophy.

Vision, courage and legacy

Under the technical direction of the Mendozan winemaker Pablo Richardi, Flechas de los Andes has become one of the most successful wineries in the Uco Valley, known for the ability to interpret and capture the essence of this unique landscape. This is in large part, thanks to Richardi’s extensive study and exploration of the local terroir and of Malbec, Argentina’s flagship variety. With 102 hectares of estate-owned vineyards, the winery is able to select the highest quality grapes and deliver the best possible expression of each of its parcels.

Two decades on, and creativity has fused with tradition resulting in precise winemaking methods that incorporate the use of foudres, different sized barrels, ceramic vessels and concrete eggs. Innovation is thus the driving force behind the quest to create ever more complex wines from the estate-grown Malbec and Cabernet Franc grapes. These bring the estate’s exclusive range to life: the Gran Malbec, the Gran Cabernet Franc and the Gran Corte.

A land that speaks for itself: the terroir of Flechas de los Andes

Flechas de los Andes was founded with a deep respect for its origins. Located at the foot of the Andes at 1,100 metres altitude, the vineyards are planted in a dry and sun-soaked plateau, with ideal conditions for sustainable viticulture.

In line with the winery’s organic philosophy – and having eliminated the use of herbicides – the agricultural practices applied at Flechas de los Andes seek to achieve a balance with the native flora. Thanks in part to its own massal selections of Malbec, the winery produces world class wines that reflect the unique identity of this high-altitude Mendozan terroir.

The art of hospitality

At home in this mountainous terrain, Flechas de los Andes’ winery graces a natural slope with its Santa Fe-style architecture forming a striking silhouette against the sky. Its structures extend outward, resembling arrows (flechas) piercing the enchanting Vista Flores landscape – a clear nod to the estate’s name and the Rothschild family emblem, incorporating five arrows. The interior space opens and unfolds towards the Andes, inviting the landscape in.

Since 2023, Flechas de los Andes has welcomed visitors with exclusive tours of its facilities and vineyards, offering diverse programmes for unforgettable experiences. Guests can indulge in tastings of the winery’s own range, as well as other Edmond de Rothschild Heritage wines from the group’s estates in France and New Zealand. This unique proposition solidifies Flechas de los Andes’ distinctive presence in the Uco Valley.

