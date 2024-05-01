Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2024

Our May issue focuses on the US wine scene from world-renowned Napa Cabernets and top Syrah picks to a new crop of up-and-coming winemakers to watch. Elsewhere, we take a look at Pinot Noir from Germany's Ahr region and in travel, explore what's on offer for wine lovers in Herzegovina. Our Rioja guide takes a deep dive into the region, looking at iconic wines, the value of old vineyards and providing inspiration for the perfect trip to one of Spain's most highly-prized wine destinations.