Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2024

Inside the May 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- US West Coast: the new vanguard Clive Pursehouse profiles four names who encapsulate this exciting new era for US wine
- 30 top buys: American Syrah Anna Lee C Iljima picks 30 must-try wines from California, New York, Washington and Oregon
- Producer profile: Chappellet Jonathan Cristaldi visits the pioneering, family-owned Napa estate, renowned for its Cabernets
- Vintage preview: Napa Cabernet 2022 Jonathan Cristaldi reports back on barrel tastings at the 28th Premiere Napa Valley trade event
- US and wine: a fraught evolution Why is fine wine still not ingrained in US culture, asks Eliza Dumais
- Vintage report: Barolo 2020 Aldo Fiordelli gives his expert view, and highlights 30 wines that impressed
- Regional profile: Ahr Anna Lee C Iljima urges readers to discover this resilient German region and its outstanding Pinot Noir wines
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five savoury spirits to seek out
- Vodka 101 Laura Foster explains how the raw ingredient used influences vodka’s taste in the glass
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect Pairing: Artichoke & caper stuffed calamari A Greek recipe, paired with summery whites
- Travel: Herzegovina Tristian Rutherford acts as guide to this lesser-known Balkan wine region
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
- Panel tasting: Premuim Argentinian Malbec These wines over £15 impressed our experts
- Panel tasting: US Merlot A small tasting, but with good results
- Expert’s choice: US Riesling Pacific Northwest, California, New York, Michigan: Maiah Johnson Dunn’s selection of 18
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Bordeaux focus
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The devastating effects of drought
- Hugh Johnson’s column Navigating restaurant lists
- Guest column Karen MacNeil on California’s incredible 2023 vintage
- DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen top South African whites to try
- Wine to 5: Rocco Lombardo Wine importer and distributor
Inside Decanter’s Rioja supplement:
- Welcome Our guest editors Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW introduce this year’s guide
- Meet the Decanter experts This year’s team of specialist writers and judges
- Rioja by numbers News, events and initiatives that celebrate Rioja wine
- Guest column: Sarah Jane Evans MW What are the key factors that make Rioja such an appealing – and diverse – wine region?
- Six icons of Rioja Simon Field MW nominates six legendary wines that represent the very best of Rioja
- In praise of old vines Why there’s so much we can learn from Rioja’s oldest vineyards, by Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Vintage spotlight: 2014 and 2004 Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW looks at how two very different vintages have fared, one and two decades later
- Regional profile: Rioja Alavesa This small but powerful sub-zone is home to some of Spain’s most creative winemakers, reports David Williams
- Beyond the classics Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW explores the alternative styles of wine that are becoming more prominent in Rioja
- A buyer’s guide to Rioja Bewildered by the vast array of wines on the shelves? Let Sarah Jane Evans MW and her team of experts guide you through the buying process
- A world of flavour Fiona Beckett explores some enticing, less-obvious food and Rioja wine pairings
- Rioja’s best wine bars Where to go for the best regional tapas and wines to match, by Yolanda Ortiz de Arri
- Exploring Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri on activity and accommodation options to suit every wine tourist
- Panel tasting: Viñedos singulares Two years on from our first blind tasting of wines in this category, our panel found some strong examples of individual vineyard expression
- Panel tasting: White Rioja Our experts tasted 115 wines – recording an impressive seven Outstanding wines
- Marketwatch Chris Mercer on the investment potential in Rioja’s wines
- Rioja vintage guide How long to keep your Rioja for, from 2000 to 2022