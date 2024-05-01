{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YjJhMjE0MDhlZTNmNmE1OTc3MTcwMGEyMmQxMzI5MjhhZDYyNTI2N2NjZDA3OTFmMzQ4NWM3MjNjNjJmMzVlNQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2024

Our May issue focuses on the US wine scene from world-renowned Napa Cabernets and top Syrah picks to a new crop of up-and-coming winemakers to watch. Elsewhere, we take a look at Pinot Noir from Germany's Ahr region and in travel, explore what's on offer for wine lovers in Herzegovina. Our Rioja guide takes a deep dive into the region, looking at iconic wines, the value of old vineyards and providing inspiration for the perfect trip to one of Spain's most highly-prized wine destinations.
Inside the May 2024 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • US West Coast: the new vanguard Clive Pursehouse profiles four names who encapsulate this exciting new era for US wine
  • 30 top buys: American Syrah Anna Lee C Iljima picks 30 must-try wines from California, New York, Washington and Oregon
  • Producer profile: Chappellet Jonathan Cristaldi visits the pioneering, family-owned Napa estate, renowned for its Cabernets
  • Vintage preview: Napa Cabernet 2022 Jonathan Cristaldi reports back on barrel tastings at the 28th Premiere Napa Valley trade event
  • US and wine: a fraught evolution Why is fine wine still not ingrained in US culture, asks Eliza Dumais
  • Vintage report: Barolo 2020 Aldo Fiordelli gives his expert view, and highlights 30 wines that impressed
  • Regional profile: Ahr Anna Lee C Iljima urges readers to discover this resilient German region and its outstanding Pinot Noir wines

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails – plus five savoury spirits to seek out
  • Vodka 101 Laura Foster explains how the raw ingredient used influences vodka’s taste in the glass

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect Pairing: Artichoke & caper stuffed calamari A Greek recipe, paired with summery whites
  • Travel: Herzegovina Tristian Rutherford acts as guide to this lesser-known Balkan wine region

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Tasting highlights
  • Panel tasting: Premuim Argentinian Malbec These wines over £15 impressed our experts
  • Panel tasting: US Merlot A small tasting, but with good results
  • Expert’s choice: US Riesling Pacific Northwest, California, New York, Michigan: Maiah Johnson Dunn’s selection of 18
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; Bordeaux focus

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The devastating effects of drought
  • Hugh Johnson’s column Navigating restaurant lists
  • Guest column Karen MacNeil on California’s incredible 2023 vintage
  • DWWA 2023 highlights Fifteen top South African whites to try
  • Wine to 5: Rocco Lombardo Wine importer and distributor

Inside Decanter’s Rioja supplement:

cover of Decanter's Rioja supplement 2024

Credit: Decanter / Main image: JPEG Studio

  • Welcome Our guest editors Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW introduce this year’s guide
  • Meet the Decanter experts This year’s team of specialist writers and judges
  • Rioja by numbers News, events and initiatives that celebrate Rioja wine
  • Guest column: Sarah Jane Evans MW What are the key factors that make Rioja such an appealing – and diverse – wine region?
  • Six icons of Rioja Simon Field MW nominates six legendary wines that represent the very best of Rioja
  • In praise of old vines Why there’s so much we can learn from Rioja’s oldest vineyards, by Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Vintage spotlight: 2014 and 2004 Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW looks at how two very different vintages have fared, one and two decades later
  • Regional profile: Rioja Alavesa This small but powerful sub-zone is home to some of Spain’s most creative winemakers, reports David Williams
  • Beyond the classics Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW explores the alternative styles of wine that are becoming more prominent in Rioja
  • A buyer’s guide to Rioja Bewildered by the vast array of wines on the shelves? Let Sarah Jane Evans MW and her team of experts guide you through the buying process
  • A world of flavour Fiona Beckett explores some enticing, less-obvious food and Rioja wine pairings
  • Rioja’s best wine bars Where to go for the best regional tapas and wines to match, by Yolanda Ortiz de Arri
  • Exploring Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri on activity and accommodation options to suit every wine tourist
  • Panel tasting: Viñedos singulares Two years on from our first blind tasting of wines in this category, our panel found some strong examples of individual vineyard expression
  • Panel tasting: White Rioja Our experts tasted 115 wines – recording an impressive seven Outstanding wines
  • Marketwatch Chris Mercer on the investment potential in Rioja’s wines
  • Rioja vintage guide How long to keep your Rioja for, from 2000 to 2022

