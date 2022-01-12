From Mount Etna to windy Pantelleria: Donnafugata is Sicily

Donnafugata is a family-run winery based in Sicily, founded by Giacomo and Gabriella Rallo in 1983. Their children, José and Antonio Rallo, are now at the helm of the estate, confidently carrying their parents’ legacy into the future. The siblings lead the company and a team of passionate people focused on producing exclusive wines from unique territories, representative of an innovative and sustainable Sicily, anchored in history and tradition.

Sicily is a wine-growing continent, with an immense diversity of microclimates and terroirs, each with extraordinary potential and biodiversity. Donnafugata’s aim is to show the history and nature of this diversity through its 410 hectares of vineyards, from Eastern to Western Sicily, in very different terroir situations.

The search is for the best combination between each terroir and its own indigenous grapes. From mountain viticulture on Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe, to the inland hills of Contessa Entellina, by way of Vittoria, situated between the Hyblean plateau and the sea. The last stop on this journey, between Sicily and Africa, is the terraced vineyards overlooking the Mediterranean on the island of Pantelleria.

Three flagship Donnafugata wines:

Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco DOC

Pure minerality

This single-varietal Carricante wine comes from the northern slope of Mount Etna at about 750 metres. Sul Vulcano is a terroir-driven wine with a refined bouquet of yellow apple, delicate hints of citrus and Mediterranean herbs. Full bodied and refreshing, with notable minerality and length.

Etna Rosso DOC Contrada Marchesa

Icon of elegance

This Etna Cru is a noble expression of Nerello Mascalese. The label depicts the goddess of the volcano adorned with precious jewels: the flowers and fruits that reflect the prestige of this area. Light ruby red in colour, with a fragrant bouquet of raspberry, violet and herbs. An icon of volcanic elegance with great balance and fine tannic texture.

Ben Ryé Passito di Pantelleria

Son of the wind

Ben Ryé, named after the Arabic for “Son of the Wind”, pays tribute to the breezes that constantly blow around the Zibibbo grapes on Pantelleria. Golden coloured Ben Ryé has a rich bouquet of apricot and candied orange peel, topped by notes of Mediterranean herbs. An intense Passito, with an extraordinary balance of freshness and sweetness.

