Gerardo Cesari: Amarone and Ripasso recognised for their quality

Gerardo Cesari, the historic Veronese winery founded in 1936, celebrates 50 vintages of Amarone Classico this year and opens the doors of its winery in Fumane, in the heart of Valpolicella Classica.

A passion for the “fine and beautiful”; an affinity with tradition and ancient roots; the courage to innovate – these are the principles on which the company’s philosophy has always been based upon. Founded in 1936, Cesari exports to 52 countries and has become a symbol of Veronese values throughout the world. Cesari make unique wines of great quality, viscerally linked to their terroir of origin, made with respect for tradition, deep understanding of viticulture and environmentally sustainable production standards.

“Unique wines of great quality, viscerally linked to their terroir of origin”

Gerardo Cesari: a life dedicated to Amarone

The story that began in 1936 continued with Franco Cesari, a man of great common sense, who realised, as far back as the 1970s, that the then little-known Amarone had all the necessary qualities to become an icon of the Italian wine world. A pioneering shipment to the USA in 1973 was met with instant success – so much so the client is reputed to have asked if there was any “Amarone Bianco” available too. Franco Cesari’s instinct was proved right!

Today, Cesari’s commitment to Amarone is not just faith in a wine, but a pact with the territory, a commitment to a denomination and a vocation as standard bearer of Italian excellence on the international stage.

Over time, the company has grown while maintaining its identity, with one foot firmly planted in the past and one eye on the future. Cesari now has two cellars: one in Cavaion Veronese, where the Amarone, Ripasso and pure Corvina Jèma are aged; and one in Fumane, where the Amarone and Ripasso appassimento wines start their lives in a modern, state-of-the-art, fruit cellar that is one of the largest in Valpolicella.

The most important wine magazines in the world have recognised Cesari’s work and given it multiple accolades. One that gives particular satisfaction is the Gold Medal (96 points) awarded to Cesari Ripasso Bosan 2017 by Decanter. The company doesn’t like to show off, but the saying “Render unto Cesari what is Cesari’s” is one of their favourites.

