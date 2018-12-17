Grape expectations for organic wine

Organic produce has been a growing trend over the past decade and according to a recent study, the spotlight is now turning to wine.

The study – The Future Potential for Organic Wine – was commissioned by SudVinBio, the French organic viticulture association, and produced by renowned British market research institute IWSR.

SudVinBio are a French organic viticulture association and organisers of the World Organic Wine Fair, Millésime Bio.

The study found that UK organic wine consumption, when considered in isolation, has seen growth of 70% over the past five years. Market share is forecast to almost double from 5% currently to 9% in 2022.

With overall still-wine sales in decline, the study also showed that organic wine is actually taking share from the non-organic market, with a compound annual growth rate of over 11% between 2012-2017.

This has been attributed to a number of factors. Health is a strong market driver, with many consumers becoming increasingly wary of preservatives – suggesting that non-organic will begin to lose out to the more ‘natural’ connotations of minimal-chemical organic bottles.

The category is also benefitting from the current trends of ‘trading up’ and ‘premiumisation’. Organic wines are generally more expensive than non-organic, however the findings showed that UK consumers are willing to pay on average 38% more for a bottle of organic vs. non-organic wine.

The ‘umbrella’ trend for organics is also having a positive knock-on effect on organic wine, and although there exists some consumer confusion around what constitutes an organic wine, the term itself is enough to drive sales.

Looking ahead, the impact of ‘Brexit’ cannot be ignored, as every industry prepares for unavoidable effects to trade, economic stability and consumer behaviours. The impact on niche sectors like organics cannot wholly be dismissed, but the solid foundations and optimistic growth prospects set the category in good stead to prosper.

If you are in the trade and looking to learn more, take a visit to this year’s Millésime Bio, which takes place from 28-30 January at the Parc des Expositions Montpellier, to discover and taste the best organic wines.

About the fair: Spearheaded by Sudvinbio and Occitanie winemakers since 1993, Millésime Bio continues to be a window to the breadth of the organic wine industry, showcasing wines from 15 different countries and representing an impressive 40% of the total French organic wine offering. As the largest trade fair for the category, this year is set to be bigger and better than ever, with the opening of an additional concourse to allow for even more exhibitors and wines to be showcased. This year will also see the launch of an exhibition space dedicated to organic cider, beer and spirits.