grape?finder: A revolutionary new wine app

grape?finder is the name of a new app put together by passionate wine experts with a focus on identifying wine through the taste of grape varieties.

grape?finder is designed to help:

Wine lovers in general, in identifying the grape variety present in a glass of wine through classic wine tasting parameters: sight, nose and palate

It also helps the other way round, when the question is – if you know the taste you are looking for, of food-matching against, which wine provides that taste? So, it is also for:

Cooks and hosts, looking to match wines with specific foods and occasions

What’s the theory behind grape?finder?

The taste of a finished wine depends on factors such as terroir (soil, exposition of the vineyards, microclimate, viticultural techniques) and vinification, but most grape varieties have their own typical colour, nose and flavours. grape?finder has recorded these for 65 red and 79 white grape varieties and leads the taster to identify the grape variety through the identification of these characteristics.

How does grape?finder work?

With a wine in the glass, taste and assess:

For red wines

Light, medium or deep colour gradations

Low, medium or high levels of acidity

Low, medium of high levels of tannin

For white wines

Light, medium or high levels of taste richness

Then, click the checkbox for each aroma you find (maximum 10 choices).

The result shows the likely grape variety involved and its correlation with the “ideal characteristics” for that grape variety.

It also shows how good you are as as taster!

And can help find the right wine to match specific foods.

The whole experience, of course, is meant to be both useful and fun!

Discover wine in an all new way. A worldwide unique database, a revolutionary App, the possibility to taste and determine wines professionally.

Download on Android here

Download on iOS here

Find out more information at www.grapefinder.ch

Available in English / German / Spanish / Italian / French