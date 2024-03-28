GreenLife – Care for the planet and your palate

Caring for our environment is becoming increasingly important as the planet faces challenges such as climate change and the destruction of delicate ecosystems. Many wineries are taking positive steps to lessen their environmental impact – from practising sustainable viticulture to using renewable energy sources. Wine drinkers can play their part too, by choosing eco-friendly wine brands with sustainability and care for nature at their heart.

GreenLife’s eco-friendly wines

GreenLife is a range of New World wines that embraces environmental protection as a core value. Working with specially selected producers from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile and Argentina, GreenLife has created a planet-positive portfolio of bottles that express the unique terroir of five classic wine-growing regions.

The range of 22 wines focuses on signature styles and grapes, including Australian Shiraz from the Murray Darling region of New South Wales, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough and Chenin Blanc from South Africa’s Western Cape. Meanwhile from opposite sides of the Andes in South America come Chilean Carmenère from the Maule Valley and Argentinian Malbec from Mendoza.

Committed to sustainability

To produce these wines, GreenLife only collaborates with ‘eco-heroes’. These are the award-winning wineries that have certified sustainable vineyards and practise environmentally friendly viticulture. They are pioneers who use 100% renewable electricity and fully recyclable wine bottles to reduce their carbon footprint.

The commitment to sustainability stretches beyond the winery however, extending to the local community and even to wildlife. By working alongside local communities and supporting positive initiatives for employees, GreenLife is committed to social and economic sustainability. It has also launched a rare breeds protection programme; that’s why indigenous species are shown on the labels of the wines – from Australian koalas to the llama herds of Chile.

By supporting and celebrating the unique parts of the world where its wines are produced, GreenLife offers eco-conscious wine lovers much more than just delicious wines. Even better, the range has a bottle to suit every palate and any occasion.

A wine for every occasion

If you’re looking for a quaffable white to start your evening, try GreenLife’s Chilean Sauvignon Blanc from the Maule Valley. Choose a versatile cool-climate Australian Chardonnay to pair with light midweek suppers. Cosy up with a spicy Chilean Carmenère on winter evenings. Or pair a full-bodied Western Cape Pinotage with barbecued food and hearty stews.

By choosing a GreenLife wine, everyone can contribute to looking after the environment and investing in a positive future. Start your sustainable taste journey with the recommendations below.

GreenLife wines to try:

GreenLife Sauvignon Blanc Blush, Marlborough, New Zealand 2023

A pale onion skin blush, with aromas of gooseberry, lime, redcurrants and red cherry. The fresh palate combines typical Sauvignon notes – more gooseberries and limes – with pink grapefruit and red cherry notes. Zesty acidity and a crisp finish. A refreshing summer sipper.

85 points



GreenLife Shiraz, Murray Darling, Australia 2023

A lightly spiced nose of cherries and blackcurrant fruit pastilles. The juicy palate is medium-bodied with super-ripe blackberry fruit and soft tannins. A good barbecue wine.

85 points

GreenLife Carmenère, Maule Valley, Chile 2022

Showing good varietal typicity, this Carmenère from Chile’s Maule Valley kicks off with enticing aromas of spicy, brambly dark fruit, with notes of baked plum tart and a hint of smoke. The ripe palate is packed with spicy red berries and plum fruit, with soft tannins. Not complex, but enjoyable.

86 points

