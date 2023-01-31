Grupo Coviñas – Collective leadership, singular quality

Harnessing the power and passion of its 3000 members, Coviñas is an exemplary cooperative, driven by quality, strong ethics and unparalleled professionalism. It has long been an essential driving force of the region as a whole, setting an example of cooperation and promoting the firm belief on the unique (and shared) viticultural patrimony that makes Utiel-Requena so special. Its range covers an array of price points and styles, all with the same attention to detail and quality.

Collective effort

The origins of Coviñas go back to 1965, when Requena’s leading producers joined forces to create a distillery to serve ten cooperatives of Requena, Villargordo del Cabriel and Venta del Moro. Two years later, the joint venture acquired a winery and produced its first wine, Vino de la Reina, paying tribute to the ‘harvest queen’. This wine, still produced today under the ‘Enterizo’ label, would become iconic in its own right and a deep representation of the ethos of Coviñas: a celebration of the vines, wines and people of Utiel-Requena.

The company embarked on a path of continuous development and expansion, with ever increasing oenological, operational and commercial expertise. This would lead to important investments in state-of-the-art facilities (such as multiple bottling lines and an impressive chai with capacity for 10.000 barriques), strict quality control and the growth of a versatile portfolio, with a range that goes from fresh and approachable everyday wines to complex, age-worthy limited editions.

Setting the standard

Having halted its distillation activity in 2003 to focus solely on wine production, Coviñas now represents 10.000 hectares and 3.000 growers, producing 42% of the wine bearing the DO Utiel-Requena stamp. Such scale, and being a ‘cooperative of cooperatives’, means that the importance and responsibility of Coviñas is much more than operational or economic: the company plays a key social and institutional role, setting benchmarks for quality, innovation and governance.

Coviñas has established itself as a leading cooperative in the present by having a clear strategy for the future, built upon the different pillars of sustainable development: environmental, infrastructural, commercial and social. Already with 20% of its vineyards with organic certification and all managed under the principles of ‘lutte raisonnée’, the company is introducing a precision viticulture approach aimed at understanding the specific requirements of each variety and plot and best manage resources. The winery has 35% of its energy produced by an on-site photovoltaic power station, and the barrel room was designed for thermal and humidity inertia following EcoDesign principles. This, along with recycling procedures, the use of lightweight bottles and recycled labels and packaging, are part of a comprehensive plan to audit and reduce the carbon footprint.

But the greatest assets Coviñas is privileged to have and is determined to preserve are its vines (including a precious stock of old plants) and its people. These are the fundamental resources for quality, progress and sustainability, in the present as in the future. And these are what shape the singular identity of one of the world’s most highly regarded cooperatives which now exports to more than 30 countries while remains deeply rooted in the land of Utiel-Requena.

Three wines from Grupo Coviñas to know:

Auténtico Macabeo, 2022

Alc 12%; 100% Macabeo

The perfect introduction to the Auténtico collection of fresh, lifted, approachable wines for everyday drinking. Pure, bright aromas of crunchy pear, green and yellow apples, and white peach, all sprinkled with lemon zest. Good citrus freshness and drive. Lingering flavours of lime zest and pear peel. All the Auténtico range is certified organic.

Veterum Vitium – Bobal de Viñas Viejas, 2020

Alc 13.5%; 100% Bobal from old vines

Amazing complexity and poise in this wine of great balance and depth. Deft use of wood, adding a subtle touch of spice (black and white pepper, cardamom, nutmeg) and rounding the tannins, without compromising the crunchiness and definition of the fruit. Very good length, with persistence of cranberry, blackcurrant and blackberry flavours, dusted with pepper and dry oregano.

Adnos – Bobal de Alta Expresión, 2019

Alc 14%; 100% Bobal from old vines

perfect example of the flagship ‘Bobal de Alta Expresión’ category. Hailing from old, very low-yielding vines, this shows the variety’s potential to integrate wood and add layers to its trademark pure and crunchy fruit. Robust yet poised structure, framed by gravely tannins and leading onto a long spicy finish.

