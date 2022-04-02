Gusbourne: Michelin-Starred Chef Series

Since 2018, Gusbourne have been hosting some of the UK’s top chefs at the estate to showcase their Michelin-starred talent in the intimate garden room, overlooking the vineyards. This year is no different, with leading restaurant partners once again taking over the kitchen. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to taste their exceptional dishes at The Nest over the summer.

Guests start with a wander through the vines while enjoying canapés and an aperitif, before sitting down for a bespoke multi-course meal paired with Gusbourne sparkling and limited-edition wines.

Places are of course extremely limited, so book now to avoid missing out on a chance to enjoy these amazing food & wine experiences with the best the south east of England has to offer.

Michelin-Starred Chef Series – the full line up:

The Hand and Flowers – SOLD OUT

29th April

Tom Kerridge’s Marlow is the only two Michelin-starred pub in the UK. They serve delicious, award-winning food in welcoming and comfortable surroundings. At Gusbourne, a delicious three-course meal will be prepared for you by Marlow’s Executive Chef Kieran Reilly.

The Hand and Flowers Lunch and Vineyard Tour Experience

30th April

For the first time, the estate is combining Marlow’s exclusive dining creation with a Gusbourne tour, for a truly holistic experience from vine to table.

After a Gusbourne apéritif, guests will be taken on a vineyard tour and taste a selection of Gusbourne wines. They will then be seated for a tutored tasting and three-course meal cooked by Reilly. The courses will be paired with Gusbourne’s award-winning wines, including sparkling and limited-edition selections.

Trinity

20th May

Michelin-starred Trinity in Clapham has been voted among the top ten restaurants in London by both Hardens and Zagat and has also been in The Times’ Top 100 Restaurants in the UK. Chef Patron Adam Byatt will prepare an incredible four-course menu overlooking the vines, paired with Gusbourne releases.

The Fordwich Arms – Dinner is now SOLD OUT. Lunch places are still available.

24th June

Nestled near Canterbury, Michelin-starred The Fordwich Arms focuses on showcasing the best of local Kentish ingredients sourced directly from local farms and producers. Chef Patron Daniel Smith brings you a celebration of Kent through a special four-course menu.

Restaurant Story – SOLD OUT

6th September

Tom Sellers’ two Michelin-starred Restaurant tells a story throughout a meal, with each dish as a chapter. Every menu invokes memory and brings a narrative to the plate. Group Head Chef Gary Cutcliffe will deliver this tale of time and place through a unique four-course menu.

