Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) – it pays to get advice

You’ve been looking forward to that special meal at your favourite restaurant and to ordering the bottle of wine that will make your evening an enduring memory. The long wine list, however, presents a serious challenge: so many cryptic names and numbers to navigate. So you decide upon a producer, region and vintage you already know, at a seemingly good price, for guaranteed, but limited satisfaction. This experience is a suitable analogy to the pressure of deciding on how to invest your savings and make them grow. The obvious option is rarely the best, never the one yielding the best returns in the long term.

Thinking long term

With inflation looming large, it has become even more relevant – and difficult – to make your wealth sustain and grow its effective value. ‘The amount you have in your savings account might be the same as a year – or even ten years – ago,’ explains Jane Mathias, Divisional Director at Investec Wealth and Investment (UK), ‘but the buying power will have significantly diminished.’ This is where an experienced wealth manager, like a knowledgeable sommelier, plays a crucial role, allowing you to take informed risks, creating real, long-term, gains. They will be able to respond to ever-changing market conditions, limiting the impact of volatility and identifying less obvious opportunities. Like spotting the lesser-known producer that will become the star winemaker of tomorrow and whose wines you can still get for an unbeatable price.

Informed risk-taking

The confidence to take risks requires knowledge of context and future potential. However, acquiring background information and continuously reviewing such insight – especially in the face of high-impact externalities – takes effort and time. Hence the value of relying on an expert that can maximise and adjust your investment portfolio as your assets (and the overall context) evolve. The finances of each individual are like a single-vineyard, with a unique terroir, defined by a complex set of natural and human factors. ‘That’s why we always start with a conversation,’ says Mathias. ‘Our wealth management services are highly flexible and tailored to specific needs and goals.’ The experts at Investec (UK) will be there to help you grow your best crop.

*The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. Your capital is at risk.

