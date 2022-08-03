J.G. Thomson – tastemakers since 1785

Known as the ‘tastemakers’, J.G. Thomson was originally a wine & spirits merchant with its roots dating back to the 1700s. It occupied the Vaults in Leith, now home of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. The company’s success allowed it to scale up to three bonded warehouses and a cooperage. J.G. Thomson’s whisky was exported all round the world, with the US the biggest customer. However, as times and fortunes changed, the last bottling was completed in Leith in 1964.

21st century rebirth

Superior quality, blending and curating is in the DNA of the business, and those same principles are the foundation of J. G. Thomson’s creations for the 21st century, launched last year. Building upon the same core ethos, expert blenders are creating new and exciting spirits in small batches, for a discerning audience seeking an authentic experience. Their mission is to create Scotch whisky that is a little out of the ordinary, blended with distinct taste and appeal.

The first batches of the Edinburgh-based blenders’ special edition whiskies promptly gained acclaim and recognition, with the Rich 23 year old blended malt Scotch whisky (£125) earning a prestigious Outstanding Gold Award at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC), and the 1972 Sweet blended grain Scotch Whisky (£189) also given a Gold accolade at the IWSC.

Three characterful blended whiskies

The three core blended malt Scotch whiskies – Smoky, Rich, and Sweet – have also earned acclaim, each winning a Silver distinction at the IWSC.

J.G Thomson’s Rich Blended Scotch Whisky is the darkest of the three, with its rich aromatic profile conjuring up notes of dark raisins, black cherries, juicy sultanas, deep orange peel and toasted cocoa nibs. The palate uncovers blackberries, figs, soaked currants, dried dates, dark chocolate orange and hints of nutmeg and cinnamon spice.

The Smoky blend is made from 100% Islay malts and is designed with texture and grip in mind. Notes of burning ash, baked seaweed and barbecued fruits are underpinned by the trademark, and much-loved, Islay medicinal undertone. J.G. Thomson uses Pedro Ximenez butts and hogsheads for richness and depth, as well as ex-bourbon barrels for sweetness and body.

Finally, the Sweet blend offers a mix of caramel biscuit, fresh vanilla pods and clean coconut on the nose. The palate has a combination of almonds, toasted hazelnuts, rich fudge, cinnamon custard and liqueur pralines. Part of its unique profile comes from the selection of casks used, including a mix of toast levels.

A unique opportunity

Following the wide critical acclaim, J.G. Thomson wishes to give discerning whisky drinkers the chance to taste its releases and is giving Decanter readers a special discount of 10% on all purchases. Simply visit jgthomson.com and redeem code TASTEMAKERS10 at checkout.

Among J.G. Thomson’s other products are the Citrus Dry Gin and Bold Jamaican Rum.

