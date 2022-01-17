Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles: rooted in tradition but always leaping ahead

The present of Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles builds upon 27 generations of knowledge and commitment to grape growing and wine. The family’s first documented oenological venture dates back to 1485 and is, alongside a passion for equestrian sports, an intrinsic part of their identity.

William Jonquères d’Oriola is now at the helm of the family’s business, having taken over from his father Phillipe in 2010. Father and son worked alongside each other for many years to deepen the understanding of the vineyards and develop an award-winning range of white, rosé and red wines. With a shared passion for both wine and travelling, William and Phillipe did extensive research in estates around the world to learn viticultural and oenological practices that might improve their wines while remaining truthful to their terroir and never forgetting the family’s own tradition and heritage. William is now the guardian of his father’s motto: “Our family philosophy is to sublimate our terroir with each single harvest”.

The name of this Catalan family came under the spotlight in the early 20th century thanks to the achievements of Joseph Jonquères d’Oriola (Philippe’s grandfather), show jumping World Champion, and Pierre Jonquères d’Oriola (Philippe’s uncle), an equestrian Olympic gold-medallist. It’s this very same perfectionism and relentless dedication that have gone into the development of Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles and the creation of its wine range, which now includes six appellations in the Roussillon: AOP Côtes du Roussillon, AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Les Aspres, AOP Collioure, AOP Muscat de Rivesaltes, AOP Rivesaltes and IGP Côtes Catalanes.

The family currently has 95 hectares under vine across different properties (namely Château de Corneilla, Domaine du Paradis and Col de Mollo) spread between the south of Perpignan and Collioure, all farmed under the HVE3 (High Environmental Value) classification standards. The different parcels were selected with rigour and care, with the aim of building a collection of the most representative terroirs of the southern Roussillon. Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles also produces organic extra-virgin olive oil sourced from the estates own olive groves.

At the core of the family’s life and operations is the Château de Corneilla ,a 13th century castle built by the Templars, in the village of Corneilla Del Vercol. This is not only the family home but also where Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles flagship wines are produced. One of which is the Cavalcade AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages les Aspres, now awarded 97 points by Decanter.

At Jonquères d’Oriola Vignobles tradition and innovation go hand in hand. A passion for the history and landscape of Roussillon is being reinterpreted to achieve, in each wine, William’s foremost goals: intensity, freshness and elegance.

Each new vintage is an obstacle to be overcome with grace, craft and skill!

A snapshot of the Jonquères d’Oriola portfolio in six wines:

Château de Corneilla, Cavalcade Blanc, AOP Côtes du Roussillon

60% Grenache Blanc, 20% Macabeu, 20% Vermentino

A beautifully structured white wine, made from carefully selected fruit, harvested by hand. The juice is fermented at low temperatures in oak barrels where it then spends six months on the lees. The nose is expressive and layered, with fresh orchard fruit followed by notes of smoke and vanilla. The palate is soft on the attack with gentle floral aromas, followed by spice and a creamy, enveloping touch. Long and mineral finish.

Gris-Gris, AOP Côtes du Roussillon

Grenache Noir, Grenache Gris

Gris-Gris is the quintessential wine for festive and shared enjoyment. As the label says: «Le vin porte bonheur»! Expect vibrant aromas of redcurrant, wild strawberries and raspberry jam. The palate follows with crunchy white peach and pear. The elegant freshness and acidity make this a great rosé to pair with food.

Château de Corneilla, Cavalcade Rouge, AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages les Aspres

50% Syrah, 25% Grenache Noir, 25% Mourvèdre

A flagship AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages les Aspres showing all the robustness and character of the terroir and the top quality fruit it yields. The grapes are hand harvested and the juice fermented in oak, with manual pigeage and further ageing in wood for 12 months. The result is an elegant combination of red and black fruit topped by spicy notes. The tannins are supple, with a silky mouthfeel leading onto a complex and long finish.

Château de Corneilla, Les Candelles, AOP Côtes du Roussillon

Mourvèdre, Syrah

A perfectly balanced blend of Mourvèdre and Syrah, combining the best of each variety’s character, rounded by a maturation period in French oak barriques. The nose is pure and refined, with well-defined aromas of red and black fruit. Broad and silky in the mouth, with fruity flavours topped by a delicious smokiness and a lingering touch of liquorice.

Château de Corneilla, Héritage Rouge, AOP Côtes du Roussillon

60% Syrah, 20% Grenache Noir, 20% Carignan

A textural, enjoyable and food-friendly wine. Refined and fresh with well-defined aromas of redcurrant, blackberries and plums. Assertive on the attack with firm yet fine tannins supported by spicy notes. Dense and persistent but also fresh.

La Canaille Rouge, AOP Côtes du Roussillon

40% Mourvèdre, 30% Grenache Noir, 30% Syrah

The grapes for La Canaille range are harvested at night to preserve all vibrancy and freshness. This comes through in this food-friendly wine, with a great energy of red fruit: aromas of red plum, red cherry, raspberry and redcurrant. The palate is powerful but refreshing, with fine tannins and expressive berry aromas.