Juvé & Camps at Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter 2023

Those familiar with the fascinating world of Cava, Spain’s flagship traditional method sparkling, will also be no strangers to Juvé & Camps. As one of the denomination’s pioneering producers, whose roots date back to the late 18th century, the family-owned company has set a benchmark for age-worthy, vintage cuvées that convey a sense of place and authenticity. They are a product of a long lineage of passion, commitment and craftsmanship, translated into expressive, characterful wines.

Uncompromising quality

Working with estate-grown fruit only, Juvé & Camps has been able to scale up without ever compromising on quality standards – all of the company’s 271 hectares have been organically certified since 2015. This explains the consistency across a range which, although with a strong focus on Reservas and Gran Reservas, delivers quality and terroir expressiveness across all styles and price points. This was perfectly showcased in the selection presented at Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter (LFWE) on November 11th.

Among the eight wines, attendees had a chance to taste were the iconic Reserva de La Familia, an unapologetic and characterful Brut Nature deeply rooted in the company’s history, and La Capella, a Cava de Paraje Calificado that showcases the full potential of Xarello. Varietal expression is indeed another theme running across all of Juvé & Camps’ work, as captured by the superb Milésime Blanc de Noirs and Chardonnay.

But the more approachable Essential Pinot Noir – calling it ‘entry level’ would be both unfair and inaccurate – while fruit-forward and very focused on drinkability, does not have less texture and gastronomic appeal. Proving, precisely, that Juvé & Camps is committed to producing sparkling wines with personality and vinosity, even for its more accessible ranges.

Beyond Cava

The LFWE was also an opportunity for Juvé & Camps to introduce its new project in Ribera del Duero: Pagos de Anguix. Having developed a close relationship with the estate’s founders and previous founders, Joan Juvé Santacana took over the property and built upon an existing passion for the local terroirs and commitment to quality. The project, now with Meritxel Juvé, Joan’s daughter, at the helm, acquired a different dimension following the purchase of an additional 45 hectares of organic-certified vineyards.

The two wines showcased at Decanter’s event are a good indicator of the project’s philosophy and goals, which echo that of Juvé & Camps founding ethos: a focus on sustainable viticulture capable of delivering the best fruit and producing poised, elegant wines with considerable ageing potential.

Juvé & Camps wines at the London Fine Wine Encounter 2023

Tasted and scored by the Decanter team.

Essential Pinot Noir Brut DO

91 points

100% Pinot Noir; 12% abv

Dosage: 9.7 g/L

An approachable yet poised fizz, with elegance and drinkability in equal measures. Fruit-forward, with enveloping strawberry, cranberry and cherry fruit, lifted by a zesty touch of candied orange and grapefruit zest. Subtle nuances of rose petals, jasmine and linden. Although this is a perfect aperitif, it will work equally well paired with sushi, salads or a charcuterie platter.

Reserva de La Familia Gran Reserva Brut Nature DO Cava 2018

93 points

Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Parellada; 12% abv

Dosage: n/a

Juicy fruit core, with intense quince, peach, yellow apple and conference pear flavours. A strong mineral backbone holds the fruit with ease and carries the wine through the ample mid-palate through to the long finish. A deep citrus layer of lemon peel and white grapefruit adds juiciness and lift. Lovely finish, with persistent bubbles. The vibrant acid and fruit expressiveness give this a promising ageing potential.

Milésime Blanc de Noirs Gran Reserva Brut DO Cava 2019

94 points

100% Pinot Noir; 12.3% abv

Dosage: 6 g/L

Fantastic expression of sparkling Pinot Noir, with a beautiful nose, lifted and elegant. Rose petals, wild strawberry and red cherry aromas are topped by a fine layer of mediterranean herbs, hay and chamomile. Vibrant and linear palate with a robust yet fine acid line. The herbal character is echoed on the palate, deepening the juiciness of raspberries, cranberry and pink grapefruit. Almond croissant and buttered toast add nuance and weight.

Milésime Chardonnay Gran Reserva Brut DO Cava 2019

93 points

100% Chardonnay; 12.3% abv

Dosage: 8 g/L

Very expressive Chardonnay with a deep, savoury, nutty nose. Toasted almond, honeycomb and lemon peel aromas lead the way before the first sip. On the palate, flavours of yellow apple, quince and frangipane are lifted by a vibrant acidity. Unctuous, oily character – super delicious – on the mid palate, followed by lingering honeyed fruit. Very vinous and food friendly, with persistent, creamy bubbles.

Gran Juvé Gran Reserva Brut DO Cava 2017

94 points

Xarel·lo, Macabeo, Chardonnay, Parellada; 12.5% abv

Dosage: 6-8 g/L

Complex yet very vibrant, this is a wine that fills the palate while remaining fresh, focused and precise. Complex and layered nose, with peach and baked apple sprinkled with toasted hazelnuts and sweet spice. Asian pear, frangipane, toasted brioche and honeycomb expand on the palate. Lingering savoury touches of cheddar and salted almonds, with an orange zest twist for added energy.

La Capella Brut Nature DO Cava de Paraje Calificado 2010

94 points

100% Xarel·lo; 12% abv

Dosage: n/a

A full, characterful expression of Xarel·lo, conveying what a premium Mediterranean sparkling should be. 13 years after vintage, it has developed deep savoury flavours of mushroom pie, cured cheese and salted butter, as well as an alluring toasty smokiness. But there’s still so much vibrancy and energy, with a fleshy core of melon, apricot, Asian pear and Golden Delicious apples. Very soft in the mouth, with silky bubbles and a vinous viscosity, offset by an assertive acid line.



Pagos de Anguix Costalara DO Ribera del Duero 2020

93 points

100% Tinto Fino; 15% abv

Fruity and perfumed nose, with fragrant violets, plums and spirit-infused cherries. Fresh and linear on the palate, with filigreed tannins, with a mineral quality to them, underpinning the luscious, juicy fruit. Very well crafted, handling alcohol and concentration with ease. Graphite and liquorice nuances add depth to the cherry, plum and strawberry fruit.

Pagos de Anguix Prado Lobo Reserva DO Ribera del Duero 2018

94 points

100% Tinto Fino; 14.5% abv

Vibrant yet deep nose with an intense, fleshy core of black fruit lined by dried Mediterranean herbs. The palate is robust but has a very elegant framework, with poised tannins supporting the succulence of the plum, blackberry and blueberry flavours. Long spicy finish with lingering black pepper, nutmeg and liquorice. Fantastic ageing potential.

