In this Olympic year, Greek producer Kir-Yianni is celebrating its own podium performance. Its gold medal-winning Diaporos Xinomavro 2019 was one of the three highest-scoring Greek reds at DWWA 2024, while its Naoussa Cuvée Villages Xinomavro 2021 was awarded a silver.

Kir-Yianni was founded in 1997 by Yiannis Boutaris after he left Boutari, the family winery founded by his grandfather in 1879. Known throughout Greece simply as Mr Yiannis (Kir- Yianni), this forward-thinking maverick was and still is an inspiration to generations of Greek winemakers.

Today his son, fifth-generation winemaker Stellios Boutaris, continues his legacy, steering Kir-Yianni as one of the country’s most innovative and exciting producers, exporting to over 50 countries. Meanwhile his son, also called Yiannis, is gradually taking the lead at Domaine Sigalas in Santorini, acquired in 2020 and now one of Greece’s top producers.

Uniquely Greek terroir

As with all winemaking, the seeds of this success are in the land. For decades Kir-Yianni has worked in two exceptional terroirs in Northern Greece: Naoussa and Amyndeon. The latter is famed for its high-altitude Assyrtiko white, while both are key appellations for signature Greek red grape Xinomavro.

Although just a 90-minute drive apart, these terroirs are utterly different. Amyndeon’s high plateau on Mount Vermion’s north-western side, with vineyards averaging 600m, has sandy soils and a cool, continental climate. Naoussa’s clay-loam vineyards, meanwhile, sit lower – around 200-250m – on the south-eastern slopes, where the climate is Mediterranean.

Xinomavro champions

Deep respect for these terroirs has led to innovative work: the team has identified micro-terroirs, experimented with lyre trellising and focused on regenerating ungrafted pre-phylloxera Xinomavro vines.

Kir-Yianni’s extensive vineyard research programme, one of the largest investments of its kind in Greece, has also benefited local growers, academic programs and Greek Wine initiatives. This research has also produced an exceptional portfolio, including Ramnista, a benchmark Naoussa Xinomavro known for its consistency, and Kali Riza (‘good root’), made from selected Amyndeon parcels of 40- to 60-year-old pre-phylloxera Xinomavro.

For the future

Kir-Yianni’s latest pioneering initiatives include a dedicated sustainability team, ongoing investment into regenerative and organic viticulture, and being the first Greek producer to join International Wineries for Climate Action. All these, together with its clear vision and nuanced approach to terroir, form the guiding philosophy for Kir-Yianni’s future.

