La Lomellina – Four centuries of winemaking history

The history of La Lomellina started 400 years ago when, in 1620, the villa that presides to the estate was built by the influential genovese family Lomellini, after which the property is named. The first records of the cultivation of Cortese – Piedmont’s noble white grape, and the only variety allowed in the Gavi del Comune di Gavi DOCG – date back to that same period, a testament to the estate’s deep-rooted winemaking tradition.

Noble character

Over the following four centuries, the exclusive vineyards of La Lomellina were under the successive ownership of only three families, remaining closely cared for. The estate is now in the hands of Carlo Bonomi and Emanuela Croce Raggio, granddaughter of Edilio Raggio, Marchese d’Azeglio. The nobleman started producing Gavi wine in 1817, having quickly gained fame and reputation, both in Italy and abroad, for the quality and character of his releases.

The secrets that made the Gavi Marchese Raggio special from its very first vintage are kept by the terroir of La Lomellina. The mineral-rich soils and the fresh saline breezes give the Cortese grapes a unique array of aromas and flavours, covering a wide spectrum that goes from filigreed white flowers to zesty citrus and ripe orchard fruit. Once at the helm of the estate, Carlo Bonomi grew personally committed to this viticultural treasure and determined to turn it into the best Gavi del Comune di Gavi DOCG.

History meets expertise

This strength and elegance is still what makes La Lomellina wines special today. Craftsmanship and attention to detail remain fundamental, setting the highest standards – in both the vineyard and the cellar – required to produce great wines. All work in the vineyards, from pruning to harvest, is done exclusively by hand. A first fruit selection is done in the field, so that only the best bunches, from selected terroirs and vines with more than 30 years of age, arrive at the winery. Here, history and innovation meet, using both state-of-the-art technology and ancestral knowledge to produce wines of great elegance and character.

La Lomellina is a winery at the forefront, while remaining firmly committed to its valuable heritage. Temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks share the space with a chais, whose oak barrels are used for the maceration, fermentation and ageing of the top wines, with the aim of underscoring and enhancing aromas, structure and texture. In the vineyard, sustainability now plays a central role and informs all strategic decisions. By implementing mindful pruning, weed control through cultivation only, and banning the use of pesticides, La Lomellina is taking further steps towards the preservation of its viticultural patrimony and the purity of its wines – all of which are already certified ‘Pesticides Free’.

Piedmontese adventure

In the last few years, La Lomellina has been expanding across Barolo, namely in the comunes of La Morra and Serralunga D’Alba. It is in Serralunga that La Lomellina’s Marchese D’Azeglio wines are produced. These form the estate’s Piedmontese collection: one Langhe Nebbiolo and two award-winning Barolos (one of which from the hailed Meriame vineyard), received with wide international recognition.

Always striving to produce niche wines with character and of high quality, La Lomellina also introduced a Timorasso Derthona to its Marchese D’Azeglio range. The grapes for this premium white wine are sourced from the heart of the Colli Tortonesi, in south Piedmont. The vineyard’s southeastern exposure and the clay-rich limestone soils bring out the best and full character of Timorasso, with its firm mineral structure, elegant acidity and great ageing potential. Over time, Timorasso is capable of developing a dense complexity of flavour and a richness on the palate, as seen in Marchese D’Azeglio’s expression.

Yet another chapter in an exciting history of relentless commitment to terroir expression, quality and craftsmanship. ‘Few bottles, but excellent ones – this is what I believe in,’ sums up Carlo Bonomi.

Discovering the wines of La Lomellina

Marchese Raggio Gavi DOCG del Comune di Gavi

A perfectly balanced wine, with intense fruit offset by fresh acidity and firm mineral structure. Delicate floral and herbal nuances add nuance, complexity and personality. Good persistence with lingering almond notes. A great aperitif wine, but also a perfect pairing companion to grilled fish, seafood platters and sushi.

Marchese Raggio ‘Old Année’ GAVI DOCG del Comune di Gavi

Beautiful yellow hay hue with hints of green. Produced with selected fruit from sandy mineral-rich soils. Aged for 12 months in stainless steel and a further three years in bottle prior to release. The result is an intensely perfumed wine, with complex notes of orchard fruit, citrus, acacia honey and white flowers. Fresh and saline on the palate, with an elegant structure and great persistence. Pair with cheese platters, fish stews and poultry.

Marchese D’Azeglio Timorasso Derthona Colli Tortonesi

Aged for 12 to 14 months on the fine lees, in stainless steel, with frequent battonage. Another four months in bottle prior to release. Intense yellow hue, with golden touches. Intense, complex, with a strong mineral backbone that will support good ageing. Very saline, structured on the palate, with good width and vibrant acidity.

Marchese D’Azeglio Barolo D.O.C.G. Cru Meriame

The shallow, mineral soils of Meriame, and its soft microclimate, produce fruit with outstanding aromatic and phenolic complexity. Aged for 30 in French oak and one year in bottle, this wine develops interesting savoury nuances topped by rich red fruit and floral touches. Soft tannins in an enveloping mouthfeel of great persistence.

Discover more about La Lomellina