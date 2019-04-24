Lake House – The Cellar Series

Promotional feature

The award-winning Lake House is an icon of Australian regional dining and luxury accommodation.

The vision of Co-Owner and Culinary Directory Alla Wolf-Tasker and her husband Allan over 30 years ago.

In the kitchens, a talented team under the guidance of Alla work from the ground up producing cutting edge, modern Australian cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal and regional ingredients.

The award-winning cellar and its list with over 1000 references keeps wine lovers happy with its edgy and interesting selection of wines from around the world, and of course, closer to home.

Whilst visiting the property guests enjoy produce from the Lake House’s farm, a cooking school with Australia’s top chefs and the award winning day spa, Salus.

Testament to its success the Lake House’s list of awards includes: Gold Lists Conde Nast Traveller, One of the 100 Best Hotels in the world (Tatler), Australia’s wine list of the year (Gourmet Traveller Wine Awards), The Best of Award for Excellence (NY Wine Spectator Wine Awards) and Two Chefs Hats (The Age Good Food Guide).

The Cellar Series

In association with Decanter, the Cellar Series welcomes a few of Lake House’s favourite winemakers including Bindi, Dalwhinnie and Curly Flat. Diners get to experience an intimate shared table lunch where they will get the chance to enjoy a selection of older and current release wines alongside a four course menu in the stunning Waterfront Pavilion at Lake House.