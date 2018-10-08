Promotional feature See the winners...

Promotional feature

Lausanne Best of Wine Tourism awards 2018

At a ceremony that took place in Féchy, in the Canton of Vaud, the Cave Emery from Aigle, the Celliers de Sion, the Domaine Burignon and the Château Rochefort from Lausanne, as well as the Cave des Lauriers Jungo & Fellmann from the Neuchâtel area, were designated Swiss winners of the Best Of Wine Tourism 2019 competition.

These four distinguished producers will take on the best winegrowers selected by the other cities members of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, with results announced on November 8 in Adelaide, Australia.

As Lausanne joined the Great Wine Capitals network in March 2018, the wineries and estates active in wine tourism in Switzerland had their first chance to compete for the ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ awards.

“Switzerland and, in particular, the Lausanne region, have considerably expanded their wine tourism offer over the past few years,” explains Yann Stucki, Lausanne’s delegate for the Great Wine Capitals. “The opportunity to take part in the Best Of Wine Tourism competition gives an international scope to our winegrowers’ endeavours.”

Art & Culture

The winner of the “Art & Culture” category, the Cave des Lauriers Jungo & Fellmann from Cressier, in the Canton of Neuchâtel, has been tended by five generations since 1879. This prize rewards the energy it deploys to organise cultural events, such as the Café-Theatres and especially the “Arte & Vini” open cellars. Since 1995, these events combine the discovery of wines from the estate and artists from the area who exhibit their work in the cellar. www.75cl.ch

Architecture & Landscape

Properties of the Town of Lausanne, the Domaine du Burignon (pictured top) from Saint-Saphorin and the Château de Rochefort from Allaman have undertaken remarkable renovations for some years now, transforming these historical estates into magnificent wine-tourism hospitality venues. Best Of Wine Tourism awarded them with the first prize in “Architecture & Landscape”. www.burignon.ch and www.chateau-rochefort.ch

Discovery, Innovation and Products

Wine labels signed with humoristic regional expressions, “Ap(air)o” offer at an altitude of 3,000 m in collaboration with a helicopter operator, seminar packages or introductory days with winegrowers: the Cave Emery from Aigle bursts with original and creative ideas. It won the “Discovery, Innovation and Products” category. www.cave-emery.ch

Wine-Tourism and Events Organisation

Finally, the Celliers de Sion and their brand new œnopark received the “Wine-Tourism and Events Organisation” prize. Providing countless possibilities of wine tastings, workshops, playful activities and others, the œnopark was also presented with the 2018 Swiss Wine-Tourism Award. www.celliers.ch

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide|South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne|Switzerland; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.

Contacts and information about the Lausanne winners: Yann Stucki, local GWC coordinator, +41 79 413 42 91, y.stucki@vaud-oenotourisme.ch