Le Manzane – A multi-generation winery with heart

Founded in 1958 by Osvaldo and Elsa Balbinot, Le Manzane has remained a family-run and -owned business throughout its history. Osvaldo and Elsa’s son, Ernesto, and his wife Silvana are now at the helm, and the couple’s children, Marco and Anna work with their parents too, unfolding Le Manzane’s multi-generational story together. Their collaboration allows for different visions and expectations about the future to converge towards a common goal: preserving the winemaking tradition of Treviso with a focus on technical innovation and creative product development.

This integrated approach has allowed Le Manzane to become a leading boutique producer of Prosecco Superiore DOCG, known for its characterful wines, comprehensive range, beautiful labels and innovative packaging. The synergistic combination of experience and youthful energy has been equally important in achieving the winery’s reputation for style and character.

Being a family business is a fundamental part of Le Manzane’s identity, and the concept of ‘family’ transcends blood ties. The team of long-standing employees is as much part of Le Manzane as those who founded or were born to it – as is the local community, to which the estate has remained steadily committed.

Festive solidarity

This commitment is renewed annually during the Vendemmia Sociale (Social Harvest), a one-day event whose proceeds benefit a different charity each year. In 2023, the 12th Vendemmia Sociale raised funds for UNICO1, a non-profit organisation founded by former football player Diego Murari to help children diagnosed – like himself – with rare illnesses.

Le Manzane opens its doors to 500 people for a full day of festive activities, starting with a collective harvest and ending with a luncheon. In between, visitors of all ages can enjoy live music, tastings and guided tours, as well as grape stomping sessions. Vendemmia Sociale offers a full day of discovery exploring Le Manzane’s winery and production process as well as the local winemaking heritage. All this happens against the backdrop of the Prosecco Superiore hills, the landscape that gave birth to this tradition and culture.

A meaningful gift

To mark each Vendemmia Sociale, a special edition Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG is released in December – just in time for a thoughtful and meaningful gift. A share of the profits from this wine are donated to the selected charity, an initiative that has raised more than €120k (£104.4) over the past 11 years.

With the festive season upon us and Prosecco a favourite celebratory wine, Le Manzane asks us to think about how we can make each bottle truly count, while looking at tradition and family under a new light.

