Leaders of the wine and spirits world to headline Vinexpo New York programme

With Vinexpo New York just a few weeks away, North America’s leading exhibition for the wine and spirits trade has confirmed an impressive line-up of industry luminaries for its robust educational programme, 4-5 March at Manhattan’s Javits Center. Visitors who register in advance enjoy a discounted price of $125 (on-site admission is $150), and producers seeking access to the U.S. market’s top buyers, decision-makers and influencers will find a limited number of stands are still available.

Masterclass Sampling: From Rising Star Wines to the Influence of a Glass’s Shape

Riedel North America’s Anne Koziara will demonstrate how a glass’s shape influences how one experiences the wine it holds in See, Smell, Taste the Difference a Glass Makes—a can’t-miss class for sommeliers, beverage directors and mixologists. Arvid Rosengren, winner of the World’s Best Sommelier title in 2016, and Sabine Bauer-Wolf of the Austrian Wine Marketing Board will present New Faces from Austria in a tasting of 16 exceptional newcomers to the U.S. market.

In Garnacha Unveiled, from Cariñena to the World, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW will lead a deep dive into this rising star varietal. New York star sommelier Yannick Benjamin will introduce participants to The ‘New’ Bordeaux You Need to Know: Côtes de Bordeaux. And award-winning journalist, international wine judge and Decanter contributor Elin McCoy will return this year to present a masterclass on Winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards for New Zealand.

Conference Sessions Explore U.S. Market Trends



Role of Imports in the U.S. Market will investigate the impact of currency fluctuations and evolving consumer tastes on imported wine sales, with panellists Ian Downey of The Winebow Group, Helen Mackey of Darden, Olé and Obrigado’s Patrick Mata, and Michael Skurnik of Skurnik Wines. Paul Hletko of FEW Spirits, LLC, Monique Huston of The Winebow Group, and Brett Pontoni of Binny’s Beverage Depot will answer the question What is a Craft Spirit? in an insightful look at the fast-growing crafts spirits movement.

Trends in the U.S. Wine Market range from the continued rise of rosé and sparkling wines to the potential impact of legal cannabis. Panellists include Steve Slater of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Terlato Wine Group’s Bill Terlato, Jackson Family Wines’ Rick Tigner, and Chris Adams of Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits.

WSET Pop-Up Classroom



Vinexpo New York has partnered with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to present free educational sessions using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. Simplifying Sake: Starting Your Professional Journey, Behind the Brand: The Rum Road, Exploring Climate: Napa Valley and Creating a Winning Wine List will all take place in the WSET Pop-Up Classroom on the exhibit floor.