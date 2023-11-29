Maremma Toscana DOC – unrivalled terroir on the shores of the Mediterranean

Thanks to its exceptionally diverse terroir, distinctive signature grape varieties and new generation of passionate winemakers – from committed small-scale artisans to distinguished winemaking dynasties – Maremma Toscana DOC is today one of Tuscany’s most innovative and dynamic appellations.

From the hills to the sea, across the entire province of Grosseto in southern Tuscany, this pristine territory – with more than two millennia of winemaking heritage, yet still not completely tamed – is attracting ever-greater attention with an array of wines appealing to a wide range of palates.

Whether it’s for white wines – in particular Vermentino, the region’s calling card – or its increasingly sought-after rosés, varietal reds or red blends, Maremma Toscana’s variegated, coastal-influenced terrain is justly considered unique in the wine world.

Vermentino’s ideal home

‘Since Etruscan times, this has been the ideal habitat for grape vines and, thanks in part to the dazzling sunlight found here, indigenous and international varieties now thrive under the aegis of sustainability and technical innovation,’ explains Francesco Mazzei, president of the Consorzio Tutela Vini della Maremma Toscana.

Right now, Vermentino is the appellation’s crown jewel. Tuscany’s archetypical coastal white has enjoyed considerable success in its fresher, simple styles, but longer-aged versions with more complex vinification are now attracting more attention. From 2023, lovers of fine white wines should look out for Vermentinos carrying the ‘Superiore’ wording on their labels – denoting complex, age-worthy wines that can only be marketed a minimum of 14 months after harvest.

New discoveries

Another one of Maremma Toscana’s success stories has been Ciliegiolo, a recently rediscovered variety now primarily used to make varietal wines that offer its trademark bright cherry flavours and a characteristic lively freshness. To these one might add the more structured wines from the Tufo sub-region and inland Maremma, sheltered by the Colline Metallifere, as well as the region’s increasingly sought-after rosés and red wines – both single-varietal and blends – produced from native or international grapes.

Native varieties Ansonica (a white variety), Alicante Nero (Grenache) and Sangiovese are increasingly being explored by a new generation of winemakers to further carve out Maremma’s regional identity, while international grapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Syrah, introduced since the 1990s, are yielding benchmark wines in their categories, thanks to the region’s unrivalled maritime terroir.

The impressive, palate-pleasing characteristics of Maremma wines and the efforts of new generations of winemakers are key elements in the ever-higher levels of quality that the region is achieving. For wine professionals and wine lovers, there has never been a better time to focus on Maremma Toscana DOC.

Discover more about Consorzio Tutela Vini della Maremma Toscana



Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

