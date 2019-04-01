Masi is the leading producer of Amarone and has always interpreted the values of the Venetian regions in its wines with passion and commitment.

The Masi story is the history of a family and its vineyards in Valpolicella: one of the finest Italian wine production zones, stretching from Verona to Lake Garda. The name of the company comes from “Vaio dei Masi”, the small valley purchased by the Boscaini family in 1772, still in family hands. Masi has expanded over the years with vineyards purchased in the best historical production sites in the Venetian regions. Masi also manages the historic “château” belonging to the Conti Serego Alighieri, the noble house descended from Dante the Poet, whose family members have lived in Valpolicella since 1353.

Masi has recognised expertise in the Appassimento technique, as practiced in the region since the time of the Ancient Romans. Grapes are laid out to dry for the winter months on typical bamboo racks called “arele” in drying rooms. This concentrates their colour, sugars and tannins. The result is a wine called Amarone, which is confident, majestic, complex and exuberant.

Today, Masi produces five different Amarones, the widest and most qualified range on the international market. Costasera is its flagship wine in the world and a benchmark in the Amarone category. Italy’s finest wines, in fact, include Amarone, together with Barolo and Brunello.

Masi’s President, Sandro Boscaini, who has been awarded the title “Cavaliere del Lavoro” by the President of Italy, is the sixth generation of the owning family who have made Masi Amarone into one of Italy’s most iconic products. His love for this wine from the Veneto has led to his nickname, “Mister Amarone”, which is also the title of his biography (published by Mondadori).

Masi’s wines are distributed to more than 120 countries in the world and Masi is an ambassador for the most prestigious Italian products. A member of Altagamma, the Association that groups together Italy’s finest products, from worlds that span fashion, design and gastronomy, Masi is a reference point for those who look for “true luxury” in authentic products, made from carefully selected raw materials, fashioned with skill and enhanced by the experience and knowledge found in a long family tradition.