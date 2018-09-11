Promotional feature
Mendoza Best of Wine Tourism awards 2019
The Best of Mendoza’s Wine Tourism, awards for the excellence in wine tourism, were awarded at the Cultural Hall. The gold winners will participate in the international instance in Adelaide, Australia, in November.
With the performance of a ballet, which offered a tango fusion show, the participants of the evening prepared themselves to enjoy the award.
The drivers of the gala, Ana Martínez and Luis Serrano, welcomed the guests and the party began, but not without first recognizing the jury that with great responsibility and dedication held extensive sessions for several days to vote for the candidates.
‘We are here celebrating the work. The network of the Great Capitals has allowed Mendoza to position itself in the world. I congratulate the postulants, some with experience, others new. Undergo an evaluation, reflect on their projects, and defend their application in the colloquium, that challenge is already a merit.’
‘Today we celebrate tourism and wine, which are two very important activities for the province,’ concluded Testa.
The National Harvest Queen, Julieta Lagos, was also present at the ceremony, government authorities, wine and tourism cameras and institutions representatives and also of the educational field, journalists and public in general.
Winners Best of Mendoza’s Wine Tourism 2019
• Architecture and Landscape:
Gold: Posada Rosell Boher
Silver: Entre Cielos
• Wine Tourism Sevices:
Gold: Vinos y Placeres
Silver: Premium Tasting
Bronze: Enjoying Wine
• Innovative Experience:
Gold: Almalbec
Silver: Megacine.Vino el Cine
Bronze: Superuco-Tegui Experience
• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices:
Gold: Bodega Domaine Bousquet
• Art and Culture:
Gold: Casa Vigil
Silver: Vinos y Placeres
Bronze: Bodegas CARO
• Wine Tourism Restaurant:
Gold: Espacio Trapiche
Silver: Susana Balbo Wines-Osadía
Bronze: Azafrán Restaurant
• Accommodation:
Gold: Hotel Sheraton Mendoza
Silver: Gran Hotel Potrerillos