Mendoza Best of Wine Tourism awards 2019

The Best of Mendoza’s Wine Tourism, awards for the excellence in wine tourism, were awarded at the Cultural Hall. The gold winners will participate in the international instance in Adelaide, Australia, in November.

With the performance of a ballet, which offered a tango fusion show, the participants of the evening prepared themselves to enjoy the award.

The drivers of the gala, Ana Martínez and Luis Serrano, welcomed the guests and the party began, but not without first recognizing the jury that with great responsibility and dedication held extensive sessions for several days to vote for the candidates.

‘We are here celebrating the work. The network of the Great Capitals has allowed Mendoza to position itself in the world. I congratulate the postulants, some with experience, others new. Undergo an evaluation, reflect on their projects, and defend their application in the colloquium, that challenge is already a merit.’

‘Today we celebrate tourism and wine, which are two very important activities for the province,’ concluded Testa.

The National Harvest Queen, Julieta Lagos, was also present at the ceremony, government authorities, wine and tourism cameras and institutions representatives and also of the educational field, journalists and public in general.

Winners Best of Mendoza’s Wine Tourism 2019

• Architecture and Landscape:

Gold: Posada Rosell Boher

Silver: Entre Cielos

• Wine Tourism Sevices:

Gold: Vinos y Placeres

Silver: Premium Tasting

Bronze: Enjoying Wine

• Innovative Experience:

Gold: Almalbec

Silver: Megacine.Vino el Cine

Bronze: Superuco-Tegui Experience

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices:

Gold: Bodega Domaine Bousquet

• Art and Culture:

Gold: Casa Vigil

Silver: Vinos y Placeres

Bronze: Bodegas CARO

• Wine Tourism Restaurant:

Gold: Espacio Trapiche

Silver: Susana Balbo Wines-Osadía

Bronze: Azafrán Restaurant

• Accommodation:

Gold: Hotel Sheraton Mendoza

Silver: Gran Hotel Potrerillos