Mezzacorona – Sustainability as a way of being

In 1904, Mezzacorona united a handful of winegrowing families under the umbrella of a cooperative winery which has since been an example of quality-focus collaboration and mindful scalability. Since its inception, and having grown to a 1500-strong membership, the company has placed sustainability – environmental as well as social and economical – at the centre of its ethos.

With 2900 ha under its management through its members, Mezzacorona has always been deeply aware of its enormous responsibility as guardian of an important share of the Trentino landscape and of the wellbeing of the families that live in and from it. Both are ultimately essential to the production of the best quality grapes that have allowed Mezzacorona to build its portfolio of consistently good wines across a range of styles and price points. At Mezzacorona sustainability is not an option, it is – and has always been – a necessary part of the company’s identity.

Holistic approach

At Mezzacorona sustainability is understood as an holistic approach that defines the standards for all production and operational processes, from root to glass. The company’s reach in the region means that its actions have a direct impact on the ecosystemic and social balance of the region. The awareness of this burden (which is also a privilege) has motivated Mezzacorona, throughout its 120 years of history, to adhere to strict practices that encompass responsible land use, renewable energy, the preservation of microbiological activity in the soils, the promotion of biodiversity and the close management of water resources.

Alongside these resource-focused measures, Mezzacorona also follows integrated production practices, within the framework of a protocol of the Province of Trento, covering social, environmental and consumer protection guidelines. The company also monitors its supply chain to assess the standards of its suppliers.

These combined efforts have culminated in the SQNPI certification (National Quality System of Integrated Production), with all Mezzacorona wines showing the iconic bee logo since the 2017 harvest. An outstanding achievement that brings thousands of farmers under the same strict commitment to integrated production and quality standards.

Purity in the glass

The intricate landscape of Trentino, with its steep slopes, narrow valleys and meandering streams, in itself requires a work of precision in order to preserve its natural and cultural complexity. It is this landscape that Mezzacorona captures in its wines and has allowed it to become an ambassador of Trentino the world over.

While obtaining healthy grapes produced with minimal environmental impact is the first, crucial stage, fully capturing the crystalline essence of fruit grown at the feet of the Dolomites requires the holistic approach mentioned above. The purity of wines with an Alpine soul is forged, well beyond the vines, by the essence of the landscape that must be preserved and kept truly alive. By limiting the intervention in the cellar, Mezzacorona allows the pure fruit and mineral character of the grapes to come to the forefront and be preserved in each bottle.

While honouring the power of the elements – and the people – that have shaped the hills of Trentino, Mezzacorona is making it possible, against the backdrop of climate change, to keep producing focused wines with a trademark freshness and minerality. A legacy that will hopefully inspire and guide generations of growers and wine lovers in years to come.

Discover more about Mezzacorona

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

