Millésime Bio 2020: the World Organic Wine Fair returns to Montpellier this January

Millésime Bio 2020: the World Organic Wine Fair returns to Montpellier on 27-29 January for the largest-ever showcase of organic wines, beers, ciders, aperitifs and spirits from France and beyond.

In partnership with Millésime Bio

Since its launch in 1993, Millésime Bio has firmly established itself as the world’s leading organic wine and other alcoholic beverages trade fair. Following a continued period of growth, its 27th edition is expanding to meet the ever-evolving needs of the market and its audience.

As the global demand for organic drinks intensifies, the fair’s organisers have unveiled a refreshed exhibition space and opened a fifth hall to allow more exhibitors to join in. New digital solutions have been added with tablets available for exhibitors and a new interactive digital platform created to provide greater functionality for all attendees.

The 2020 fair promises to be the most vibrant and exciting yet, with over 1,300 exhibitors set to present their organic wines, beers, ciders, aperitifs and spirits over the course of the three days. A programme of masterclasses and conferences hosted by leading figures of the organic world will also take place daily: organic wine market in France and Europe, Austrian organic wines, ethical principles of Pays d’Oc IGP organic wines, organic wine and chocolate pairing, little-known grape varieties of Pays d’Oc IGP organic wines and organic beers.

Millésime Bio opened its doors to producers and merchants of organic spirits, beers and ciders in 2019. They are coming back in 2020 and a new dedicated zone has been created especially for these categories.

Following the fair’s traditional format, exhibitors will only be allowed to showcase certified organic beverages, and these will all be presented on identical stands, with particular care given to the mix of countries and regions to encourage discovery. Please click here for a list of exhibitors.

Registration is now open. For information on how to visit or to keep up-to-date with the latest show news, go to: www.millesime-bio.com.

