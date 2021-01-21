Millésime Bio 2021 goes ahead with digital format

Millésime Bio will take place this 25-27 January 2021 with a 100% digital format.

In partnership with Millésime Bio

Since its launch in 1993, Millésime Bio has established itself as the world’s leading exhibition for organic wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Organised by Sudvinbio and winemakers from the region of Occitania, Millésime Bio gathers organic wine producers from 20 countries each year, including 40% of French producers.

For the 2021 edition, Millésime Bio will be 100% digital with the fair open to trade professionals from 25-27 January 2021. In its digital format, Millésime Bio will be accessible via a dedicated online platform.

From their digital stands, exhibitors will be able to present their estates via videos, share links to their websites and give access to digital technical sheets, medals and awards.

Meetings between exhibitors and visitors will be facilitated by instant messaging or video conferencing, and visitors will be able to use search engines to help them navigate through the event and explore the show’s digital aisles.

A programme of conferences will also take place over the three days with focus on the organic wine market, organic wine production and terroirs. One of these conferences will be hosted by Decanter columnist Andrew Jefford who will explore the organic wine planet on Wednesday 27 January.

Challenge Millésime Bio

The 14th edition of the annual Challenge Millésime Bio contest, the largest international organic wine competition, will continue to take place in a physical format.

This year, the event will be chaired by Andrew Jefford. Alongside him, a jury of professional tasters including winemakers, sommeliers, wine merchants, wine writers and journalists will assess 1,700 samples of organic wines from all over the world.

Millésime Bio is organised by Sudvinbio, Occitanie Trade Association of organic vintners. Sudvinbio is a non-profit association created in 1991 and represents producers (independent wineries and cooperatives) and merchants of organic wines in the Occitanie region – France’s number one organic wine region.