Monte Zovo in Valpolicella – Altitude is the key

The Monte Zovo range is produced from 140 hectares of family-owned vineyards and crafted to be the authentic expression of the three principal denominations of the Verona area: Valpolicella, Garda and Lugana. Diego Cottini is the innovative winemaker behind Monte Zovo, backed in Valpolicella by consultant Riccardo Cotarella.

Hillside vineyards: pursuing elegance in Amarone

Monte Zovo’s origins are in the Valpolicella Classica area near Fumane, north-west of Verona. The search for the finest Amarone-producing vineyards, however, took them east, to Tregnago. They now own 50 hectares on the Tregnano hillside – one of the biggest holdings of higher altitude vineyards in Valpolicella – with the best orientation, the right soil, the best air quality and a suitable elevation.

Diego is convinced of the importance of altitude for the production of high quality grapes, all the vineyards are between 450 – 600 metres above sea level. One of them is the prized 12-hectare Zovolo plot, which provides the high quality grapes needed for the Monte Zovo Amarone.

Biodiversity and ecology

Another important factor is the company’s focus on biodiversity. Monte Zovo was one of the first wineries in the world to sign the ‘Biodiversity Friend’ protocol, which monitors environmental health through soil, water and air analysis.

Sustainability is at the core of the production process. Low impact organic viticulture, waste recycling, and scrupulous care in the cellars have been adopted as standard practices. Such efforts have been recognised with an accolade for sustainability policies at the International Wine Tourism Competition 2020.

To counteract global warming, Diego combines research on resistant grape varieties and efficient water management techniques with experimentation on ancient cultivation methods. The use of ‘alberello’ or bush-training for vines, for example, is being studied for future implementation.

Monte Zovo, Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG

Grapes: Corvina, Corvinone and Rondinella.

Produced with fruit from vines planted at 550 metres altitude on the Illasi Valley, in Tregnano. The wine spends 24 months in French oak before final assemblage. It then rests six months in tank followed by 12 months in bottle prior to release. Ripe fruit, preserved cherries and a marked spiciness are the characteristics of this thoroughbred wine, with its freshness and supple tannins making it an ideal partner for stews, roast meat, and game. Also a great companion to cheese, at the end of a meal.

Alc. 16%

