Nardi: Reflections on Brunello

Emilia Nardi, owner of one of Montalcino’s leading estates, gives us some thoughts on her wines and her attitude to sustainability:

Brunello di Montalcino is Italy’s most famous red wine. As a producer, what do you think makes it so special?

I have always seen Brunello di Montalcino on our family’s table; for me it’s part of the Italian landscape! But for the wider wine world audience “Brunello” means mostly quality and identity. The terroir of Montalcino is literally predestined for the production of the most fantastic Sangiovese wines. In a sip of Brunello di Montalcino you will find the softer tannins of Sangiovese, the earthy smell of our soils, the beauty of this unique territory.

The whole world is talking about ecology and sustainability now. What are you doing in this respect?

At Tenute Silvio Nardi we strongly believe in the necessary world project to protect what Nature offers us, and in our wine estate we aim to preserve the typicity of Montalcino. Since 1996 we have been selecting ancient varieties of Sangiovese Grosso from our oldest vineyards and we have chosen the five best clones for our new vineyard plantations. It’s our way to preserve and revalue what Nature offers, while striving to deliver the highest possible quality to our consumers. Regarding agronomic practices, our approach is ecofriendly. We do not use pesticides, we control weeds by mechanical systems, we employ organic fertilizers and recycle waste products.

Tell us about your cru Brunello wines, Poggio Doria and Manachiara, what’s the difference and why are they so special?

Manachiara and Poggio Doria are two single-vineyard expressions from different areas, which show how multifaceted the spirit of Montalcino can be. Brunello di Montalcino Cru Manachiara displays superb structure and character, with seductive fruit and a silky mouthfeel, while Brunello di Montalcino Poggio Doria, a more refined and aristocratic expression of Sangiovese, stands out for its complexity, velvety tannins, and succulent finish.

Which is your favourite wine in the Nardi portfolio, and why?

Tenuta Silvio Nardi produces every single wine with full respect for the identity represented by its denomination. Personally, I like our classic Brunello di Montalcino on special occasions, our Rosso di Montalcino when I need a sip of Montalcino with a hint of freshness, and our 43° when I need something simple but with character.

I am happy when our wines are the voices of our vineyards, and Montalcino offers fantastic voices.

