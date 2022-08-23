Nassau Paradise Island – The place where cooking masters meet

This article has been created by Decanter in partnership with Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

Beyond London and New York, you will struggle to find a place in the world where the best gastronomic talent converges. Even less so if that is to be combined with turquoise ocean waters, fine sand and a fascinating cultural heritage. All this can be found on Nassau Paradise Island where, attracted by natural beauty, outstanding local produce and a diverse community of guests, celebrity chefs and forward-thinking restaurateurs have created a unique fine-dining cluster.

Discover the names and faces behind the islands’ most iconic venues.

Then pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey of hedonistic discovery.

Nobu Matsuhisa – Nobu

Atlantis Paradise Island

Paradise Island

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (pictured above centre) needs little if any introduction; since founding the first Nobu in New York (alongside the other Nobu Hospitality co-founders, Meir Teper and actor Robert De Niro) he became synonymous with the finest Japanese contemporary cuisine. Loved by celebrities and foodies alike, he created a very personal style which inspired generations of chefs after him.

At Atlantis Paradise Island guests can taste Matsuhisa’s signature dishes, such as black miso cod and ceviche, alongside local specialties – think Bahamian lobster – with a Nobu twist.

Danny Elmaleh – Cléo Mediterraneo

SLS Baha Mar

Cable Beach, Nassau

Award-winning Danny Elmaleh captures the diverse heritage of Mediterranean cuisine with a menu that evokes generous family dinners. By combining an authentic celebratory feel with a sophisticated delivery, Cléo elevates the produce-based simplicity of Southern European and Middle-Eastern traditions through Elmaleh’s creative take.

Named among OpenTable’s 50 Hottest Restaurants in the US list, Cléo has become a firm favourite among both guests and critics.

Marcus Samuelsson – Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chophouse

Baha Mar

Cable Beach, Nassau

At this Baha Mar beachfront restaurant, Marcus Samuelsson (pictured above left) calls upon his Ethiopian and Swedish roots to create a selection of seafood dishes offered alongside his signature meat creations, making the most of his passion to explore new cultures and flavours. The restaurant offers a fun and relaxed atmosphere where flavours are expressive as they are enjoyable.

Daniel Boulud – Café Boulud The Bahamas

Rosewood Baha Mar

Cable Beach, Nassau

Daniel Boulud combines fine-dining craftsmanship with the warmth of a French neighbourhood bistro and a passion for locally sourced ingredients. For the creation of the menu at the Rosewood Baha Mar, the internationally renowned chef calls upon his four culinary muses – La Tradition, La Saison, La Mer, and Le Voyage – to create a unique gastronomic journey that highlights the seasonality of Caribbean ingredients.

José Andrés – Fish by José Andrés

The Cove at Atlantis

Paradise Island

A masterful chef and congenial host, José Andrés (pictured above right) has a unique talent to evoke the heritage of his ancestors’ country, Spain, while giving them an inventive and local edge, wherever he goes. At his venue at The Cove at Atlantis he has done exactly this – as the name suggests the focus is on the freshest seafood of the Bahamas, transformed by Andrés’ Spanish roots and down-to-earth creative approach.

Jean-Georges – Dune

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

Paradise Island

One of the world’s most famous chefs and successful restaurateurs, Jean-Georges has a unique talent to combine his Alsatian roots with the influences of his many experiences in the Far East.

At Dune, he gives them a further twist by focusing on local seafood and Caribbean spices. From breakfast to dinner, guests can enjoy Jean-Georges’ Michelin-starred creations against the backdrop of dramatic ocean views.

