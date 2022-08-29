Oenops – A new négociant project by Nikos Karatzas

Founded in 2015, Oenops, meaning ‘wine face’, is a pioneering project whose mastermind is the talented winemaker Nikos Karatzas.

Following the micro-négociant system, Oenops aims to produce high quality, great value wines. Rather than owning vineyards, the company sources grapes from selected plots across Greece’s best terroirs, with a focus on cool-climate sites and old vines of indigenous varieties. At the core of the company’s philosophy is the close partnership with ambitious growers who share a same sustainability-focused approach.

Oenops mission is to source great fruit and craft wines that fully express its quality and sense of time and place. By using simple methods, led by the profile of the grapes rather than by any winemaking protocols, the company has built a range of authentic, fruit-forward wines that bring out the best of each variety, terroir and style. The team tastes meticulously and tailors its approach to each plot and variety, based on the core philosophy and ethos. By vinifying each plot and variety separately the team has grown an understanding of the specificity of each vineyard and of the work done each year, in turn allowing for improvement in each vintage.

A repertoire of indigenous grape varieties, such as Malagousia, Assyrtiko, Vidiano, Roditis, Xinomavro, Limniona, and Mavroudi, is expressed through different styles of Greek varietal wines and in labels that have gained widespread recognition, among consumers and critics alike.

What the team at Oenops strives for is, ultimately, to produce tasteful, elegant wines that work as perfect companions to every meal and special occasion.

Apla White 2020

12.5% abv

60% Malagousia, 30% Assyrtiko, and 10% Roditis (45-year-old plants) from three different Greek regions. Aged for three months in tank and clay amphora on the fine lees.

A very balanced and sophisticated blend, with each variety contributing harmoniously with aroma (Malagousia), texture (Roditis), acidity and minerality (Assyrtiko). Expressive, pure and fresh.

Drink 2022-24

Silver Medal (90 points) at the Decanter Wine Awards 2021

Apla Rosé 2020

12.5% abv

50% Xinomavro, 30% Limniona, and 20% Mavroudi (15 to 45-year-old vines) from three different regions.

Complex, refreshing rosé with a generous body and well defined aromas. Elegant notes of tangerine, orange, strawberries and white cherries are topped by a subtle hint of tomato, one of the trademark aromas of Xinomavro. Great persistence with lingering notes of strawberries and raspberries.

Silver Medal (90 points) at the Decanter Wine Awards 2021

Apla Red 2020

13% abv

50% Xinomavro, 30% Limniona, and 20% Mavroudi (15 to 50-year-old vines) from three different regions.

Elegant red dominated by Xinomavro’s trademark savoury notes and Limniona’s fine red berry flavours. A smoky touch adds nuance.

Drink 2022-26

Silver Medal (90 points) at the Decanter Wine Awards 2022

OENOPS Vidiano 2020

13% abv

100% Vidiano, from mountainous sites of Greek islands. Spontaneously fermented in four different types of vessels, clay amphorae, concrete tanks, large barrels stainless steel tanks, for added texture, complexity and depth.

Complex nose of citrus fruit topped by notes of white flowers and herbs, resting on a mineral backbone. Creamy and layered in the mouth with flavours of stone fruits, lime, and spices. Lively acidity provides freshness and supports the long finish.

Drink 2022-2025

Silver Medal (92 points) at the Decanter Wine Awards 2021

OENOPS Limniona 2020

12.8% abv

100% Limniona, from 30-year old vines planted on the mountains of Central Greece. Spontaneously fermented in clay amphorae and 500L oak barrels. Bottles unfined and unfiltered.

Elegant and fragrant nose with aromas of cherries and gooseberries, lined by acacia flowers and nuts. Fresh and fruit-forward in the mouth, with a spicy edge. Crisp acidity and velvety tannins.

Drink 2022-2025

Silver Medal (92 points) at the Decanter Wine Awards 2022