Peloponnese trailblazers

The Peloponnese peninsula, separated by the strait of Corinthus from mainland Greece to the northeast, has been, since ancient times, one of the country’s most prized wine regions. Records of wine production have been found in archaeological and historiographic artifacts dating back to the 2nd millennium BC, with special references to Dionysus, ancient Greek god of wine.

One region, a wealth of wines

The Peloponnese is the region in Greece with the largest number of vineyards and wineries, and counts more registered appellations than any other wine-producing area in the country. With an incredible repertoire of indigenous grape varieties, such as Roditis Fox, Sideritis, Malagousia Assyrtiko, Mavrodraphane, alongside well performing international grapes (Viognier, Chardonnay, Merlot and Syrah, among others), a wide range of wine styles is produced with consistent quality and expressiveness.

Among the Peloponnese’s most important indications of origin are the Arkadia PGI, sitting on top the Mantinia Plateau in the heart of the peninsula, the Slopes of Aigialeia PGI, with its dramatic mountainous vineyards facing the Corinthian Gulf, and the Achaia PGI, around the city of Patras. The overarching Peloponnese peninsula gives winemakers further potential to experiment with grape varieties sourced from across the peninsula under the Peloponnese PGI denomination of origin.

Trailblazing female talent

Determined to raise awareness about the wines and landscape of the Peloponnese, three young pioneering Greek women winemakers have joined forces and are promoting their heritage around the world.

Sosanna Katsikosta, head winemaker at Acheon Winery, also dreamt of creating fine wines that could express the character of her homeland’s indigenous varieties. Having studied in France and honed her craft at some of the most renowned Chateaux, she now works with Roditis Fox, Sideritis and Mavrodaphne grapes from the Achaia PGI and Patras PDO, creating wines with a unique identity.

At Bosinakis Winery, Katerina Bosinakis and her brothers have developed a deep, unique knowledge of the Moschofilero grape, having been among to explore the variety’s ageing potential. They strive for complexity without sacrificing elegance, in two single wines (a Mantinia PDO and an Arcadia PGI wine) produced through the vinification of single, low-yielding plots, both their own and from trusted growing partners.

At the helm of Rouvalis Winery since 2017, Theodora Rouvali has breathed new life into her family’s operation with her knowledge and dynamic enthusiasm. A resourceful winemaker and viticulturist with international experience, she leads the team at the pioneering gravity-fed Rouvalis winery, where wine has been produced since 1990. Altitude, rocky outcrops, small manicured plots, and terraced vineyards perched over the Corinthian Gulf, shape an ideal location for “heroic viticulture” in the unique terroir of Aigialeia, one of the world’s most interesting winemaking areas.

Should you come across any of the wines crafted by these talented winemakers, be sure you taste them and accept the invitation to discover the grapes, wines and terroirs of the Peloponnese.