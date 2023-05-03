PGI Wines of Attica: at the crossroads of tradition and innovation

Located in the heart of Greece, Attica is steeped in the country’s history and culture, not least when it comes to viticulture and winemaking. The region’s oenological tradition, which dates back to ancient Greece, is among the world’s oldest, having long benefited from fertile soils and ideal climatic conditions. Today, and thanks to the fierce dedication of local winemakers, Attica produces some of the best PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) wines globally, combining technical expertise, innovation and respect for ancient traditions.

Character and diversity

Embracing the city of Athens and projecting itself onto the Aegean Sea, Attica is a region of incredible natural beauty and historical importance. It encompasses four different PGIs – PGI Attiki (ΠΓΕ Αττική), PGI Retsina of Attiki (ΠΓΕ Ρετσίνα Αττικής), PGI Markopoulo (ΠΓΕ Μαρκόπουλο) and PGI Slopes of Kithaironas (ΠΓΕ Πλαγιές Κιθαιρώνα) – known for the quality, character and distinctiveness of their wines.

Produced according to strict guidelines and building upon a singular oenological heritage, Attica’s PGI wines stand at the crossroads of tradition and modernity. They offer complexity and intrigue, as well as approachability and drinkability; a must-try, therefore, both for those seeking wines with a point of difference or simply a pleasurable drinking experience, shared with friends and family. From crisp, refreshing whites to full-bodied reds, there’s an Attica PGI wines for all tastes and occasions.

Modern craftsmanship

What sets PGI wines of Attica apart is their unparalleled quality and authenticity, across styles and price points. Each bottle is made from hand-picked grapes that are carefully selected for optimal ripeness and aromatic complexity.

Many of the vineyards are still bush trained – a nod to the territory’s ancestral viticultural practices. Tradition also has a central role in the cellar in approaches such as fermentation in oak and amphorae, imparting distinctive aromatic and textural profiles. Such techniques continue alongside the adoption of state-of-the-art technology and equipment, embraced by producers to ensure the best possible quality. Innovation and technical expertise are now at the service of a unique, centuries-old heritage to ensure that the wines remain true to their varieties, terroir and appellations.

Attica’s PGI wines have indeed been at the forefront of the quality revolution that propelled Greek wines to the international stage in recent decades. If looking for wines that embrace the future of winemaking while remaining rooted in tradition, Attica is the region to discover; a place where quality is matched by expressiveness and authenticity and each wine tells a story of passion and commitment. Opening a bottle of an Attica PGI wine is the opportunity to discover a narrative that started long ago and continues through each vine and producer – a magical experience in each glass.

Attica’s PGIs at a glance: PGI Attiki (ΠΓΕ Αττική) – The geographic area of PGI Attiki covers the whole geographical unit (prefecture) of Attica but fruit must be sourced from an altitude of more than 30 metres. PGI Markopoulo (ΠΓΕ Μαρκόπουλο) – PGI Markopoulo wines can be produced within the Municipality of Markopoulos in the Region of Attica. PGI Slopes of Kithaironas (ΠΓΕ Πλαγιές Κιθαιρώνα) – The PGI Slopes of Kithaironas is a local and very diverse PGI at the foot of Mount Kithaironas, at an altitude of between 300 and 400m. PGI Retsina of Attiki (ΠΓΕ Ρετσίνα Αττικής) – PGI Retsina of Attiki, a geographical indication determined by style, can be produced across the entire prefecture of Attica.

