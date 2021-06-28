Piccini: Tuscan specialists

The history of Piccini 1882 began at the end of the 19th century in the enchanting hills of Chianti Classico. Since then, five generations have built up one of the most dynamic wine-producing companies in Italy. Their success is international, but the Piccini family has never forgotten its Tuscan roots. The company promotes the excellence of this land, offering wines that reflect the beauty and magnificence of the region. Piccini 1882’s love story with Tuscany is extensive: ranging from the sublime hills of Chianti Classico and Montalcino to the wonderful Tuscan Maremma.