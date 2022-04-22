Piera 1899 – Land discoverers, wine authors, experience creators

Building upon more than a century of history and expertise, Piera Martellozzo is the name and soul behind Piera 1899, a project of passion and craftsmanship making some of the most expressive wines and iconic labels in Friuli. Her adventure, at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, harnesses the knowledge of three generations but also a new interpretation of modernity which, with a jeweller-like approach, captures the essence of place and time. Each wine is a finely carved piece that has the best grapes and vineyards as its rough diamond.

Piera’s work is one of relentless commitment to the sophisticated expression of the landscape where her family has been nurturing vines for more than one hundred years. Having taken over the small family estate in 1992, over the past 20 years she has worked to consolidate the company, map the best terroirs and refine a wine collection that is now a benchmark for the best Friuli Venezia Giulia can produce.

A deep understanding of the land and its cycles, but also of the region’s unique geological and historical heritage, are the core inspirations for the different Piera 1899 creations. Each range embodies a particular, complementary aspect of the company’s philosophy and tells the story of its terroir and vintage, making the most of the local climate, which through wide diurnal temperature ranges allows the grapes to develop complexity of flavour while retaining acidity and freshness.

Piera 1899 wines at a glance:

Terre Magre – a collection that speaks of Friuli’s terroir and of the sophisticated potential of its local grapes. The fruit grows on the well drained alluvial Magredi plains, harnessing incredible concentration and expressiveness.

Piera 1899’s wines have a strong regional identity but also a clear international outlook, with the awareness that only relentless commitment to quality and creativity can make justice to the local traditions by allowing the wines to shine on the international stage.

At Piera 1899 experimentation and sustainability go hand in hand, with a holistic approach aimed at minimising the environmental impact of the company’s activities from root to glass, while also paying careful attention to social aspects and to the value of the contribution of all those whose work goes into each bottle.

Three wines to discover the universe of Piera 1899:

Terre Magre Ribolla Gialla Friuli Colli Orientali DOC

An authentic expression of the native variety Ribolla Gialla, planted on gravelly mineral-rich soils at 150 m altitude. The grapes are handpicked, gently pressed and fermented spontaneously at controlled temperature, thus retaining incredible purity and complexity of aromas. The nose is an elegant combination of floral and fresh citrus notes, followed on the palate by juicy orchard fruit. Fresh, clean and driven by precise minerality, the wine has a long finish with a delicious herbal lift. A wine that highlights the identity of the region and its native grape.

Clâr de Lune Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut Nature

Unusual and sophisticated, this bone-dry Prosecco merges the juicy fruitiness of the Glera grape with Pinot Noir’s crunchy red berries and the soil’s fresh minerality. An enveloping, seductive rosé sparkling that evokes the elegant hues of a moonlit evening.

Clâr de Lune Rosato Friuli Grave DOC

French-inspired but deeply rooted in Grave, this is a rosé to enjoy with food; rich fruit and mineral elegance will make it the perfect pairing companion to seafood, cold cuts or fresh cheeses.

