Producer profile: Brancott Estate

Seeing potential in the region’s sunny days and crisp nights, a choice was made in 1975 to plant Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. This decision proved to be an inspired one, setting the scene for a global phenomenon unprecedented in the wine world, with the release in 1979 of the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.
Since this time, Brancott Estate, originally known as Montana Wines, one of New Zealand’s leading wine producers and has continued to craft striking wines to suit every occasion, including naturally lower alcohol, sparkling, organic, oak infused and age worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.
Brancott Estate has a winemaking philosophy that is unencumbered by tradition and focused on capturing the remarkable, distinctive flavours of Marlborough.
From adopting screwcaps to advocating for stainless steel over oak, Brancott Estate understands what it takes to capture and enhance the fresh, bright flavours that people expect from a Marlborough wine.
Beyond wine, Brancott Estate has always had an eye on the future, advocating sustainability across all aspects of their business. A founding member of the original sustainable winegrowing initiative, Brancott Estate continues to ensure it exceeds the accreditation requirements for Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ). Their team are empowered to make changes to ensure a bright future for the region they established.
This relentless desire to capture the bright, fresh flavour of Marlborough has seen Brancott Estate wines enjoyed in more than 50 countries around the world.
Timeline
1973 First commercial planting in Marlborough with 75,000 vines planted in the first season
1975 First planting of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in Marlborough
1977 Marlborough Winery opened, creating 200 jobs
1979 First release of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir under Montana Wine brand
1980 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc first vintage (1979) wins Gold at New Zealand Easter Show
1997 Winemaker Andy Frost wins White Winemaker of the Year at the London International Wine Challenge
2006 First planting of Sauvignon Gris in Marlborough
2011 Brancott Estate launches as a global brand
2013 Launch of age-worthy Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott Estate Chosen Rows
2015 Brancott Estate named “Best of Nation – New Zealand” at San Francisco International Wine Competition
2016 Brancott Estate Terroir Series Sauvignon Blanc selected in a blind tasting to represent New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc in international tasting at the event
2017 Partnership with designer Dror Benshetrit sees the unfolding of 8m high installation, Under/standing on Brancott Vineyard
2018 Brancott Estate named “New Zealand Marlborough Winery of the Year” at the 2018 New York International Wine Competition