Producer profile: Brancott Estate

Seeing potential in the region’s sunny days and crisp nights, a choice was made in 1975 to plant Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. This decision proved to be an inspired one, setting the scene for a global phenomenon unprecedented in the wine world, with the release in 1979 of the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

Since this time, Brancott Estate, originally known as Montana Wines, one of New Zealand’s leading wine producers and has continued to craft striking wines to suit every occasion, including naturally lower alcohol, sparkling, organic, oak infused and age worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.

Brancott Estate has a winemaking philosophy that is unencumbered by tradition and focused on capturing the remarkable, distinctive flavours of Marlborough.

From adopting screwcaps to advocating for stainless steel over oak, Brancott Estate understands what it takes to capture and enhance the fresh, bright flavours that people expect from a Marlborough wine.

Beyond wine, Brancott Estate has always had an eye on the future, advocating sustainability across all aspects of their business. A founding member of the original sustainable winegrowing initiative, Brancott Estate continues to ensure it exceeds the accreditation requirements for Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ). Their team are empowered to make changes to ensure a bright future for the region they established.

This relentless desire to capture the bright, fresh flavour of Marlborough has seen Brancott Estate wines enjoyed in more than 50 countries around the world.