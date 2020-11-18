Provence launches brand new website for the trade

Provence has decided to launch, in 2020, an Asia-Pacific plan to diversify its export markets. This plan includes the ‘Provence Wine Connect’ platform, which is the central activation pillar for the media, trade and consumers in China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and ASEAN.

This new website is the first platform dedicated to the region’s wonderful wines and the people who make them.

The free-to-use platform is aimed at wine businesses and wine professionals from Asia Pacific, allowing importers and distributors to contact the winemakers of Provence like never before.

With three major appellations, five terroir designations and over 27,000 hectares under vine, spanning three departments in France’s south east, Provence is one of the country’s most important wine regions offering sun-kissed wines with exceptional character and quality.

The website has almost 120 active members ready and waiting to exchange information with potential buyers.

It also offers a listing of 100 Provence wine producer and merchant profiles available to access in order to develop initial connections, tasting opportunities, market entry and supply chains.

The website offers the chance to network quickly and efficiently with advanced search facilities and an easy-to-use directory to not only ‘meet’ the winemakers of Provence but find the perfect type of product.

Whether you’re an importer on the lookout for a new Provence rosé or a buyer with a specific producer you want to reach out to, ‘Provence Wine Connect’ is the new must-have tool.

A groups function has been specifically created in order for members to find similar contacts in their region. Eventually all regions will be covered with six individual categories already established allowing people from Australia, New Zealand, Taïwan, Hong Kong, China and South Korea to swap ideas and generate new business.

The ability to send private messages has been built and members also have the option to join lively discussion groups regarding the wines of Provence, the market and sales opportunities.

If that’s not enough, there is an additional calendar tool that showcases live and virtual events happening around the world relating to Provence wines. These include exclusive trade tastings, discovery sessions and key announcements throughout the year.

Suggestions on food pairings, wine styles and trends in the region are also covered in the latest news section which is updated regularly.

Brice Eymard, general director of the Provence wine council (CIVP) said: ‘We think that rosé wine consumption has great potential in Asia and Australia in the coming years. Despite the international context, it is very important for us to continue our communication and prospecting on those emerging markets. As the world specialist, and benchmark for rosé wines, the AOC of Provence must remain constantly innovative and dynamic.’

Don’t hesitate in becoming a member and accessing the biggest and most useful Provence wine database. Simply go to www.provence-wine-connect.com, click register and fill out the form to start developing your wine business today.