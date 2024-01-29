Purcari Wineries Group – Looking to the future, with a focus on sustainability

In addition to the historic Château Purcari, the Purcari Wineries Group owns a second winery in Moldova, Bostavan, founded in 2002. The Bardar distillery, renowned for its Divin PGI oak-aged brandies, became part of the group in 2008. Positioning itself as Central and Eastern Europe’s most important winery group, it also owns Crama Ceptura in Romania and Angel’s Estate in Bulgaria, all supervised by Federico Giotto as the group’s head winemaker.

Discover Purcari’s Wineries 1. Bostavan Winery The Bostavan winery allows the group to explore Moldova’s incredible diversity and fantastic varietal purity at a great price/quality ratio. With nearly 850 hectares of its own in total, red wine grapes are grown in Etulia in the sunny southwestern PGI region of Valul Lui Traian. White varieties, well- suited for fresh, aromatic wines, are grown in 80 ha located in the cooler, hilly Codru zone in Moldova’s centre. Equipped with the latest technology for modern, on-trend, fruit-driven styles, the winery produces ranges such as Ed Knows, Daos, Dor, Wine Crime and Farmers Against the Machine. 2. Crama Ceptura Neighbouring Romania, with its shared history and culture, was an obvious next step for the Purcari Wineries Group. Crama Ceptura lies in the heart of Dealu Mare, on the 45th parallel (along with Bordeaux and Piemonte), and is widely regarded as Romania’s top region. With 180 ha of its own, Crama Ceptura offers a wide variety of styles from both international and local grapes, like Fetească Regală and Fetească Neagră. These provide the raw material for a comprehensive range that includes the Magnus Monte, Astrum Cervi and Cervus Cepturum collections as well the characterful Negru and Alb de Ceptura. 3. Angel’s Estate Since purchasing Angel’s Estate in 2022, the group has sought to promote the vibrant (and often overlooked) modern Bulgarian wine scene. Founded in 2010, this state-of-the-art estate owns 100 ha of vineyards planted near the Zhrebchevo (Stallion) dam – the stallion that inspired the winery’s most iconic labels – on slopes in the foothills of the Sredna Gora mountains, in the heart of the Thracian Lowlands. It has a reputation for plush, rich, velvety and round reds, winning multiple awards, and making it a great fit for the group. It promises much more, as the vines head into their teenage years and deliver ever higher-quality fruit. In addition to the Stallion collection, the winery also produces the Angel’s Estate, Deneb, Angel and Cattleya ranges.

Looking ahead – sustainability as a priority

The Purcari Group has ambitious sustainability plans – led by Gheorghe Arpentin, Director of Development, Research and Innovation – which drove the launch of an important project to protect biodiversity in two important nature reserves: Lower Dniester, which lies on both sides of the Dniester River as it meets the Black Sea, and Lower Prut, in Moldova’s Cahul region, home to the lower sections of the river Prut and its wetlands.

Within the Château Purcari and Bostavan wineries, solar panels have been installed, which have seen the former start to generate 50% of its percentage is due to increase, aiming to reach 80% within three years. In the vineyard, subsurface irrigation has been installed, reducing water use by over 20%, with its own two reservoirs meeting its needs. To improve soil health and protect against erosion, cover crops between vine rows have been increased to cover 50% of the vineyard surface, with a goal of 100% cover by 2027.

Working towards the whole estate being sustainably farmed by 2027, a further 25 hectares of the vineyards are being converted to full organic production, and substantial reductions are being made in the use of agrochemical products. Lastly, in an effort to promote biodiversity and ecosystemic balance, 5% of vineyard area has been turned over to trees and habitat breaks. Lighter bottles, recycling of waste materials and carbon dioxide reuse are all in place too.

The Purcari Group also takes its social responsibilities very seriously and established a new charitable foundation earlier this year, to support social welfare, education, healthcare and sports. In an extreme moment of need for fleeing Ukrainians, the winery turned its luxury château into emergency accommodation overnight, and continues to provide support to Ukraine from the sales of its hugely symbolic Freedom Blend wine.

Discover more about Purcari Wines

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

