Tasting Purcari – A selection of the most representative wines

With its glowing international track record, the Purcari Wineries Group is recognised for its quality and consistency across styles. Credit must largely go to CEO and founder Victor Bostan, who began a new era of private investment in the early 2000s, bringing in the latest know-how and equipment.

No stranger to international recognition, Château Purcari’s first gold at the 1878 Paris World Expo brought royal attention not only to the Negru de Purcari – it is said that Negru de Purcari was exported to the Queen of England, Elizabeth II – but its other wines too. More recently, Château Purcari has built a particularly strong record at the Decanter World Wine Awards. Having picked up three golds and 11 silvers in 2023, the estate established a pattern of consistency that has seen it winning gold and/or platinum every year since 2019.

Château Purcari revived the iconic Negru de Purcari in 2003, blending its best Cabernet Sauvignon and Saperavi, with a small amount of the local Rară Neagră. It is then aged in the historic 1827 cellar below the renovated château for 18 months in top quality French oak. The winery has been instrumental in reviving the rare Rară Neagră grape, important for the Negru blend but also increasingly admired in elegant, lighter-bodied and pure single-varietal wines.

Its other signature wine is the symbolic Freedom Blend, whose message to celebrate 20 years of independence for three former Soviet republics now seems more poignant than ever. It blends the Saperavi native from and grown in Georgia; Rară Neagră from Moldova; and Bastardo grown in Ukraine, creating a dark, juicy and supple blend. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, profits are now donated to support displaced Ukrainians.

Each estate and collection has a character of its own. Crama Ceptura’s south-facing vineyards, sitting at 160 metres above sea level, benefit from extended sunlight hours, allowing the grapes to develop a distinct depth and complexity of aromas and flavours. Angel Estate’s wines, on the other hand, convey a unique sense of place, showcasing a perfect balance between complexity and freshness. The winery’s flagship wine, Stallion Classic, is a quintessential old world blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Merlot that sums up the finesse and boldness that shape the estate’s ethos.

Whether you are opening wines from the classic 1827 range or from the innovative Academia, Nocturne or Native collections, it’s easy to see that the Purcari Wineries Group is committed to excellence in every wine.

Purcari wines to try:

Fetească Albă Brut, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova NV

Available from Transylvania Wine (UK)

The delicacy of the local Fetească Albă grape makes for a pretty, appealing sparkler with an emphasis on apple blossom and lively apple and lemon notes, with fine bubbles and a very subtle overtone of biscuit crumb.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 12.5%

Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2021

From Moldova’s signature white grape, fermented on the skins and aged in amphorae. The bouquet suggests peach skin, pumpkin spice and rosewater, then the palate is fresh and zesty with hints of mango, peaches, salted lemon and rose oil. Mineral and sapid with great varietal expression.

Drink: 2023–2026 Alc: 13%

Crama Ceptura, Alb de Ceptura, Dealu Mare, Romania 2020

An unusual blend of international and local varieties, showing hints of yellow plum, pineapple and lemon with delicate vanilla. To taste there’s citrus freshness, more creamy vanilla, fresh pear and a touch of grapefruit pith on the finish – this is more than just another Chardonnay.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 13.5%

Château Purcari, Academia Rară Neagră, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2020

Translucent ruby low-intervention wine from amphorae with expressive aromas of plum, red cherry and mulberry. It’s generously fruity, with layered wild raspberry and damson fruit, supported by graceful, grainy, supple tannins and fine, mineral acidity.

Drink: 2023–2026 Alc: 13%

Angel’s Estate, Angel’s Cabernet Franc & Cabernet Sauvignon, Thracian Lowlands, Bulgaria 2021

It’s all about Cabernet Franc on the nose, with loganberry, raspberry leaf and a hint of sandalwood; then Cabernet Sauvignon joins in on the palate, with hints of cassis, blackcurrant and raspberry and a supple, approachable structure.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 14%

Château Purcari, Freedom Blend, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2021

Available from Turton Wines (UK)

A symbolic wine with a message of resistance. Crushed bilberry, purple plum, coffee and spice aromas then generous, juicy cherry and mulberry fruit flavours and herbal hints, backed by a firm tannin backbone.

Drink: 2023–2027 Alc: 13.5%

Crama Ceptura, Magnus Monte Fetească Neagră, Dealu Mare DOC, Romania 2022

Available from MM Wines (UK)

Romania’s flagship red grape in a bold, youthful, generously fruity expression. Aromas and flavours are of damson, amarena cherries and a hint of coffee, with some nuances of vanilla and cloves – a good expression of the variety.

Drink: 2023–2026 Alc: 14%

Château Purcari, Native Pinot Noir, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2021

From vineyards in conversion to organic viticulture. There’s real complexity of wild strawberry, black tea and a hint of roast coffee. Fine strawberry and pomegranate notes follow through on the palate with sleek tannins.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 13.5%

Château Purcari, Negru De Purcari Limited Edition, ŞtefanVodă, Moldova 2019

Expressive and complex on the nose, though still youthful with cassis, hints of sandalwood, black cherry, damson and fine vanilla. A sophisticated, harmonious blend – intense but also fresh and juicy with great fruit intensity and fine-grained tannins – more to come if you can be patient.

Drink: 2025–2033 Alc: 14%

Château Purcari, Nocturne Rară Neagră, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2022

Available from Majestic Wine (UK)

A medium-bodied, youthful red, full of bright blueberry and bramble fruit with a touch of cloves. To taste, it’s sleek and supple, with masses of crushed loganberry flavours and a subtle touch of vanilla and spice.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 13%

Château Purcari, Pinot Noir de Purcari 1827 Limited Edition, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2020

Rather fine, elegant, translucent red in the glass, with an ethereal bouquet of forest fruit, cloves and Earl Grey tea. A fine and elegant palate with a spiced strawberry core and refined tannins.

Drink: 2023–2025 Alc: 13%

Château Purcari, Saperavi de Purcari 1827 Limited Edition, Ştefan Vodă, Moldova 2021

Available from Transylvania Wine (UK)

Saperavi done Moldovan-style, with bags of forest fruit, black cherry and violet. Vivid and inviting with juicy bilberry fruit, fresh acidity and a velvety supple texture.

Drink: 2023–2026 Alc: 13.5%

Angel’s Estate, Stallion, Thracian Lowlands PGI, Bulgaria 2018

Dark, purplish black in the glass. Damson and cassis fruit notes are overlaid with a touch of cedar and spice, tobacco leaf and well-integrated oak. It’s a rich, bold and ripe wine, with generous dark fruit, velvety texture and developing, layered complexity.

Drink: 2023–2027 Alc: 14.7%

Discover more about Purcari Wines

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

