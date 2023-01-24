Rioja – 10 Facts to know

As Spain’s most renowned wine region, Rioja has a firm place in all wine lists around the world. It remains a place of exciting creativity and transformation, home to some of the most talented winemakers. Discover all about the region’s geography, history, climate and grape varieties, as well as its diversity and the innovation happening alongside the long established approaches and styles.

1. Location

Located in north-eastern Spain, Rioja DOCa covers most of the autonomous region of La Rioja but also extends to neighbouring Basque Country, Navarra and Castilla Y León. With the city of Logroño as its epicentre and the river Ebro as its axis, Rioja stretches for about 100 km along the river’s banks, from the towns of Haro, on the western edge, to Alfaro, east.

2. Climate

Rioja sits on a plateau with an altitude of between 300 and 800 metres, sheltered from the Atlantic by the Sierra Cantabria to the north and west, and from the Mediterranean by the Sierras de la Demanda and de Cameros, to the south. This results in a predominantly continental climate, although depressions in the mountain ranges allow for cool Atlantic and/or warm Mediterranean winds to influence sub-regional and vintage-specific conditions.

3. History

Viticulture in Rioja goes back more than 2000 years, thanks both to Iberian tribes and Roman settlers. Rioja played an important role in the development of Spanish language, culture and historiography: the first Castilian words were written in the 11th century A.D. within the estate of the Yuso monastery (near San Milán de la Cogalla, southwest of Logroño); monk Gonzalo de Berceo wrote the first poems in Castilian in the neighbouring monastery of Suso. Many of the poems written at the time referenced local wines and viticulture.