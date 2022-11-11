Ruggeri – Prosecco’s festive beauty

Ruggeri is, both geographically and historically, at the beating heart of Prosecco’s Valdobbiadene. The winery was founded by Giustino Bisol and his cousin, Luciano Ruggeri in 1950. However, before the company was established, Giustino’s father and grandfather, Luigi and dad Eliseo Bisol, had been trailblazing for future generations, being amongst the first winemakers to focus on sparkling wines in the 1920s.

Today Ruggeri make an exciting range of critically acclaimed wines that highlight both the diversity and quality that modern Prosecco has to offer.

One with the land

Pivotal to Ruggeri’s success is their intimate knowledge of the land, and the relationships they have forged with fellow vine-growers over the decades. Giustino’s son, Paolo Bisol has been fastidious in his endeavours to source the best quality grapes, and it is thanks to him the company presses some of the finest fruit grown in Prosecco. This is in turn reflected in the trademark sophistication of Ruggeri’s Proseccos.

A great coup for Ruggeri is the partnerships they have built with the growers on the hallowed slopes of the Cartizze hill. Superiore di Cartizze is a menzione within DOCG Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco, reflecting the standout qualities of the Cartizze terroir. The constant quest for quality has led Ruggeri to become one of the key producers in the Cartizze area over the years. Today the winery vinifies 12% of all the grapes coming from the highly-prized cru, the largest percentage of any single company.

Cartizze has vineyards as steep as you might find in the Mosel, and as a result the viticulture is labour intensive, with all the work being done by hand. The vines bask in the sun on the fully south-facing vineyards, meaning the grapes from here are amongst the ripest and most flavoursome in Prosecco.

Guardians of a unique heritage

Ruggeri treasure these special vineyards and indeed all those in the Valdobbiadene which have, since 2019, been a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Mindful of their roles as guardians, Ruggeri support and take an active interest in projects that support the local environment and Prosecco’s very particular biodiversity.

The company has dedicated one of its vineyards to a ‘plant library’. Here they have planted dozens of biotypes of local grapes, on varying rootstocks. Keen to secure the long-term future of Prosecco’s genetic heritage, Ruggeri worked with botanists at the summit of Cartizze, identifying no less than 116 different varieties of naturally occurring plants and flowers. In response Ruggeri are committed to working sustainably in their vineyards, to protect this precious habitat.

Festive beauty

Ruggeri capture the magic and beauty of Prosecco, making wines that them quintessentially festive. With Christmas fast approaching, they evoke the spirit of the season with their sophistication and expressiveness. Always delivering on taste, Ruggeri have also taken care with presentation, so the wines are prestigious and elegant on the outside too – which means they make great gifts too.

Also noteworthy are the food-pairing credentials of Ruggeri’s Proseccos. From fine dining ‘à deux’ to larger gatherings, there is a Ruggeri wine for all the festive celebrations ahead.

DOCG Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Brut is an elegant, balanced Prosecco with floral and herbal notes and a fine mineral backbone. The wine’s citrussy quality certainly lends itself to fish-led dishes, ideal for those thinking of celebrating with a seafood fest.

The Tre Bicchieri awarded Giustino B. 2021 is a brilliantly expressive Extra Dry Prosecco with a bouquet of white flowers, white orchard fruits and pink grapefruit. Here’s a smart sparkling wine that you could serve as an accompaniment to smoked salmon and scrambled eggs at brunch for a Boxing Day brunch. Or alongside a panettone or stollen.

A blend of 85% Glera and 15% Pinot Noir, the acclaimed Ruggeri DOC Prosecco Rosé Argeo is a blush pink mouthful of joy. It is laden with red summer berry fruits, cherry, fresh rosemary, and a whisper of balsamic – a complexity that makes it particularly food-friendly. Both delicious, and beautiful, this is a perfect pair for beetroot carpaccio, mushroom souffle or glazed ham. A great invitation to a more refined Christmas dinner.

Whether you gift it, or drink it, Ruggeri Prosecco will bring you the bubbly spirit of Christmas in each bottle.

Discover more about Ruggeri



Connect on: Instagram | Facebook

