San Francisco | Napa Valley announces its ‘Best of Wine Tourism’ award winners for 2019

The ‘Best Of’ awards categories include accommodations; architecture and landscape; innovative wine tourism experiences; sustainable wine tourism practices; wine tourism restaurant; and wine tourism services.

The 2019 Best Of regional San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

Accommodations – Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa

Architecture and Landscape – Trinchero Napa Valley

Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Sequoia Grove Winery

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery

Wine Tourism Restaurant – Acacia House

Wine Tourism Service – Laces & Limos

A global ‘Best Of’ award is presented to one wine tourism business within each region that is deemed best in class across all ten Great Wine Capitals by an international jury.

All regional ‘Best Of’ award winners compete for the global awards, which was judged by an international panel of respected wine tourism professionals and presented at the annual general meeting of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, held in November 2018 in South Australia. The international judges selected St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery as the San Francisco | Napa Valley global winner.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide|South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne|Switzerland; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices.

For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.