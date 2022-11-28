Soggetto Design: Prosecco DOC and timeless Italian design icons

Structure, balance, harmony and elegance – intrinsic qualities of an object’s aesthetic value at the core of the campaign now launched by the Prosecco DOC Consortium. Innovation and sophistication seal the match between one of the world’s most famous wine denominations and three icons of Italian design.

Soggetto Design

Named ‘Soggetto Design’ (Design Subject), is a collaboration between the Prosecco DOC Consortium and the ADI Design Museum. It tells a story of craftsmanship and beauty through a curated selection of symbolic objects from Italian furniture: the Cubo radio by Brionvega (designed by Marco Zanuso y Richard Sapper), the Atollo lamp by Oluce (Vico Magistretti) and the Fjord armchair by Moroso (Patricia Urquiola).

These aesthetic symbols define a plot to showcase the multiplicity of disciplines and techniques that come together to bring the creations of Italian design to life. In turn, these embody the philosophy of the Italian art of living, which surprises for its simple essence of beauty and concrete solutions. Hence the campaign motto: ‘The Italian sparkling art of living’.

The principle is graphically expressed in ‘Soggetto Design’ through the ‘magazine cover’ concept, stylistically recalling the cover of a magazine in which the three iconic design pieces stand out as co-stars alongside Prosecco DOC. The visual image traces the dialogue between the historical architecture of the museum buildings and the modern shapes and innovative materials of the three objects, surrounded by a timeless space, suspended between past and present.

Genius and imagination

Stefano Zanette, president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium, explains that ‘unlike previous campaigns where we focused on the territory – as in the ‘Dreamland’ project – or on the wine itself – as in the ‘Drink Pink’ launch campaign – in this instance the main goal is to place Prosecco in the realm of the consumer’s imagination. We have therefore placed Italian genius at the center of the communication, which, in this case, is expressed by the selected ‘subjects of design’ as a demonstration and ‘supporting evidence’ of the creative power Made in Italy .’

This creative power defines the history, talent and typically Italian style of Genio. Such is the highest expression of the aesthetic and sensorial research that the Prosecco DOC Consortium employs every day, to tell the story of the uniqueness of its wines and of the wonderful territory, between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, that yields them.

In Italy, the marriage of wine and art in Italy is expressed in ever-more interesting ways, and through many languages, that the Consortium has grasped and made its own. By uniting the art of making wine with art in the highest possible sense, Prosecco tells the true and whole Italian way of life, a source of inspiration throughout the world.

Simplicity and beauty are the paradigms behind the luxury of the Italian lifestyle, without artifice, but embodying a sophisticated ideal. The very same simple sophistication that can be enjoyed in a glass of Prosecco.

Discover more about Prosecco DOC