Soul Wines – Douro Portugal, is the umbrella name of a group of wine producers from the Douro demarcated region, located in the north of Portugal. Created by NERVIR, a business association located in the city of Vila Real, SOUL WINES – Douro Portugal represents more than 40 wine producers.

Since 2016, Soul Wines – Douro Portugal has promoted DOC Douro and Port wines internationally, allowing more than 500 professionals from the wine sector, and from over 25 different countries, to taste great wines, showing quality, authenticity and history.

Wine tastings, masterclasses and wine trips along the Douro demonstrated the diversity and quality of the wines presented by traditional Douro family producers, that for generations have been producing the best grapes and wines of the region.

The year of 2020 made all of us rethink how to keep these experiences without compromising our health and security due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing that many other wine professionals would like to discover and taste DOC Douro and Port wines, SOUL WINES Douro Portugal decide to organize the first SOULWINES INTERNATIONAL VIRTUAL TASTING, that will happen from the 12th to 31st October.

Over seven days, wine professionals that would like to participate will meet 13 producers with DOC Douro and Port wines, online from their homes, after receiving SOUL WINES BOX, with wine samples and information. The diversity of wines is remarkable: their DOC Douro, reds and whites, made from Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, Malvasia, Rabigato and other local varieties, with some producers also presenting very old Port wines in various styles, which will even impress the connoisseurs.

The Soul Wines producers are men and women who work from sun to sun, vine to the cup, within their own quintas to show the best their vineyards have to give; they are the youngest generation of traditional Douro families, with new ideas and concepts about making wine. As they know each other, they share their experience and knowledge, and with the Soul Wines Project can promote their wines abroad.

For more information about the event and how to participate please contact soulwines@soulwines.com.pt.