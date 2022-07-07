Spanish Wine Academy – start your journey of discovery

Ramón Bilbao has long championed the education and promotion of Spanish wine in all its diversity and fascinating complexity through its comprehensive educational project, the Spanish Wine Academy (SWA).

The project has pioneered a systematic and engaging approach to all areas of knowledge which wine touches upon – from geology to grape varieties, from the basics of winemaking to food pairing – within the specific context of Spanish regions and styles. ‘With the help of the SWA you are invited to embark on an inspiring journey through the different aspects that shape Spain’s great oenological tradition’ says Alberto Saldón, the project’s manager.

In 2022 the SWA platform was further strengthened with a set of new tools designed to facilitate both consumer and professional learning. A great resource for wine lovers eager to navigate shelves and labels with confidence, but also a wealth of knowledge for sommeliers, WSET students and MW candidates.

The SWA website includes a series of videos, online presentations, educational games and printed materials available for purchase. These were created by Ramón Bilbao’s network of experts, making the best of their expertise and assuring the technical rigour of all the content without compromising on the visual appeal, with carefully created infographics illustrations and beautiful illustrations.

Because learning and progress should be a fun and shared experience, the new version of the website includes a gaming test interface. It allows learners to track their progress through the SWA’s curriculum (which covers Geography, Viticulture, Winemaking, Fundamentals of Tasting and General Culture) while competing for the top spot in the ranking of the Spanish Wine Academy. Those looking for some analogue nostalgia can, instead, purchase the SWA board game and ‘uncork their knowledge’ in the company of friends. The game is sold as a kit, with two bottles of wine, and is available both through the website and on specialised shops.

The SWA is, on the other hand, always available through any device, ready for you to start your journey of discovery.