Spring Drinking: Wines with a glimmer of sunshine

As days get longer, the promise of extended afternoons in the garden and picnics in the park calls for a cellar refresh. The buying team at Justerini & Brooks have selected 14 wines that will be the perfect companions to welcome the sunnier months ahead and provide much drinking pleasure, both on their own and alongside classical Spring dishes.

From the classic appeal of a Champagne Blanc de Blancs or a Mosel Riesling, to an adventurous Swartland Chenin Blanc, this selection covers a wide spectrum under a unifying theme: the pleasure of a cool bottle on a sunny day.

Here is our invitation to enter the new season, one glass at a time.

Wines for longer and warmer days

£34.42

A classical Blanc de Blancs showing the harmony of fruit from Vertus, Mount Aimé and Villeneuve. A multi-village arpeggio that showcases Pascal Doquet’s low intervention approach and attention to detail. Using organically farmed fruit, he hones its expressiveness through patient winemaking and extended lees ageing for a creamy, precise and delicately savoury Champagne.

£24.03

An absolute classic and perennial favourite, this cuvée was created to celebrate Justerini & Brooks’ 250th anniversary. A Blanc de Noirs made exclusively with fruit grown by Paul Dangin in the Côtes de Bar and aged on the lees for three years. The extended lees ageing and the ripeness of the fruit lend it a supple richness and expressiveness.

£14.42

This Rully-based family domaine specialises in Crémant, making use of the location’s prime affinity to deliver fruit of incredible precision and acid balance, therefore particularly suited for sparkling wine production. This Blanc de Blancs combines Chardonnay’s poise with Aligoté’s suppleness, delivering a pure yet textural wine with a deliciously moreish finish.

£26.68

One of Château Meursault’s signature wines produced with fruit from an east-facing clos on the estate’s grounds. A classical Côte de Beaune with quintessential chalkiness and buttery texture balanced by mouthwatering freshness. A superb example of Bourgogne Blanc.

£23.68

Intense zestiness, with a salty tang, rests on a solid yet elegant mineral structure. Notes of slate and smoke wrap layers of lemon zest, white grapefruit and crispy pear. Dry precision delivered with soft texture.

£15.67

With quintessential Mosel precision, this Riesling Kabinett combines bright yellow fruit, limey zestiness and savoury salinity. A solid inner backbone, supports a vibrant extranet and fleshy texture. A lovely, balanced combination of fruit and texture.

£15.68

An inviting Riesling with generous citrus notes, fleshy melon and peach. The palate is soft and generous but retains a gentle drive. Great energy throughout, supported by measured acidity. Such a delightful, elegant and enjoyable everyday drinker.

£21.67

A poised expression of Chenin Blanc with citrus notes and fleshy orchard fruit, lined by a touch of honey and wet stone. Delicious salty touch on the attack followed by crispy pear, white grapefruit and blanched almonds.

£19.68

Swartland Chenin Blanc at its best, with great character, drive and texture. Fine and chiselled profile with beautifully ripe lemon, greengages and grapefruit, supported by a delicate oak texture. Delicious savoury long finish.

£17.68

A fresh and well-balanced Godello with generous citrus, red apple and white plum notes underpinned by slaty minerality. Great balance of sweetness and alcohol, for a wine with robust but gentle texture and vibrant energy.

£26.28

A generous Anjou that balances forward fruit with great mineral precision. Apricot, yellow apple and pear are offset by the savoury zestiness of preserved lemon. Inviting and approachable while remaining elegant and focused.

£14.98

A solar Soave, with bright yellow fruit – yellow apple, peach, ripe pear – and a salty hint on the finish. Broad and soft palate with inviting sweet citrus and lingering frangipane on the finish.

£11.68

A smooth and inviting Valpolicella Classico with freshness, spark and elegance in equal measures. Pure aromas of red cherry, redcurrant and red plum are supported by gentle acidity and firm yet fine tannins.

£16.48

A vibrant Cru Beaujolais from Laurent Matray, a producer with a light hand but a strong character, both of which come through in each of his wines. Juicy black fruit lined by an earthy touch and a delicious savoury finish. Crisp, racy, simply delicious.

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for its unrivalled portfolio from some of the world’s greatest Châteaux, estates and domaines. The fine wine merchant is also committed to unearthing and championing young, new talent, as well as offering its customers an extensive range of immediate drinking wines.