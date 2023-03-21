Sud de France IGP Wines

The Sud de France IGPs have been a great source of innovation and experimentation for producers and consumers alike. They have challenged assumptions about quality and viticultural standards across styles and price points, giving wine lovers across the world the possibility to discover different interpretations of terroirs, grape varieties and winemaking philosophies. All with a relentless focus on quality, sustainability and biodiversity.

Travelling spirit

Southern France has become the leading region of Mediterranean wine, embodying what it means to be at the heart both of the origin and future of modern viticulture and oenology. This is where ancestral winemaking traditions have been reinterpreted with innovative, creative approaches to establish wine as a diverse product available for all consumers to enjoy, share and discover. The region’s different IGPs are at the forefront of the dynamism and talent of the region’s growers and winemakers. They embody the approachability, character and generosity that defines not just the wines but the very spirit of the Languedoc – a place of relaxed sophistication, of genuine connection with the elements. A landscape shaped by the opposing forces of the sea, wind, mountains and open skies, the region is home to a variety of unique terroirs where a wide range of varieties, both indigenous and foreign, have found their own, idiosyncratic expressions.

Focus and diversity

The Sud de France IGPs offer diversity, quality and value across styles: from the reds of Coteaux du Pont du Gard, increasingly renowned for their complexity paired with drinkability, to the rosés of Côtes de Thau or the vibrant whites of Cité de Carcassonne. They reflect the ability of winemakers to experiment with a range of varieties across multiple fascinating terroirs – such as the gorges of Cévennes or the rugged terrains of the Vallée du Paradis. The changing landscapes of the Aude, Hérault and Gard sub-regions, across which the different IGPs stretch, offer perfect snapshots of how each grape expresses itself across the multiple corners of the Languedoc, while also providing valuable insight to which best adapt to a changing climate.

This is the essence of the Sud de France IGPs: an ability to anticipate and shape the future of wine through research and innovation, while making the most of a unique landscape, naturally suited to sustainable viticulture. The moody Mistral and Tramontana winds, running from inland, and the soft Mediterranean breezes, cleanse the air of the Languedoc on to produce wines perfumed with the essence of the region: a place of encounters, and simple, authentic pleasures.

Discovering the Languedoc’s IGPs in five wines:

Mas de Daumas Gassac, Blanc 2014, IGP Saint Guilhem le Désert

A truly iconic wine from a producer that needs little, if any introduction. A complex blend of 25% Viognier, 25% Chardonnay, 25% Petit Manseng, 15% Chenin Blanc and 10% other grape varieties, with outstanding texture and aromatic richness. An age-worthy classic.

£80 from The Sampler

Domaine de l’Arjolle, Équilibre 2022, IGP Côtes de Thongue

An elegant blend of Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc, with the former’s aromatic lusciousness perfectly offset by the latter’s zesty freshness. Aromas of peach and mandarin are lifted by juicy lime and a hint of passionfruit. Saline touch to the finish. A great aperitif for the spring days ahead.

£9.75 from The Wine Society

Domaine de Mouscaillo, Pinot Noir 2019, IGP Haute Vallée de l’Aude

Pinot Noir thrives in the wind-swept vineyards, at 1000 metres above sea level, of Domaine de Mouscadillo, farmed sustainably by Marie-Claire and Pierre Fort. This explains this wine’s delicate restraint, with vibrant red cherry, floral touches and a refreshing spicy lining.

£15.50 from The Wine Society

Domaine Anne Gros et Jean-Paul Tollot, La 50/50 2020, IGP Côtes de Brian

Anne Gros and Jean-Paul Tollot brought their Burgundian savoir-faire to the Languedoc after taking over some unique plots in Côtes de Brian. Their lineage comes through in wines marked by a distinct minerality and lightness of touch, without compromising on character and flavour depth. As seen in this blend of Carignan, Syrah and Grenache.

£18.95 from Lea & Sandeman

Domaine Le Sollier, Terre Ronde 2019, IGP Cévennes

An inviting and approachable blend of 50% Syrah, 35% Grenache and 20% Cinsault from 70-year-old vines. Lovely vibrancy and purity of fruit with blackcurrant, red cherry, topped by violets and black pepper. Touches of liquorice and garrigue add savoury complexity and refreshing flow. Certified Organic.

£13.95 from Lea & Sandeman

