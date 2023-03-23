Tinazzi – Exploring the character of Italian rosé

Tinazzi, the estate with historical headquarters on the shores of Lake Garda, has long championed the character, diversity and quality potential of rosé wines. Founded in 1968, the family-run estate has since expanded to include a winery in Puglia. Tinazzi now produces comprehensive award-winning ranges that capture the essence of the many landscapes where the company has built its many homes. Among them are diverse, expressive examples of the best rosés Italy can produce.

‘We don’t believe rosés are merely poolside or summer wines,’ says Giorgio Tinazzi, third generation at the helm of the estate alongside his sister Francesca. ‘We see it, instead, as a versatile style, suitable for all seasons, and with many affinities with traditional method sparkling wine in the way it can be consumed and evoke a sense of celebration, while also offering so many food pairing options. And it has a special place in Italy, where different terroirs and grape varieties are so well-suited for the production of outstanding rosés.’

Venetian tradition

One of the terroirs that has long yielded some of the most characterful expressions of rosé is Bardolino. It was in this small village on the Verona side of Lake Garda, home of the Tinazzi family, that one of the most renowned Italian rosés, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOP, was first bottled in 1800. The legend attributes its creation to the venetian politician, barrister and writer Pompeo Molmenti. A frequent visitor to the lake shores, he is thought to have introduced the technique, learnt in France, of vinifying red grapes off the skins.

Tinazzi’s Chiaretto di Bardolino DOP ‘Campo delle Rose’, evokes this long tradition. It is an important part of the estate’s history itself – a wine which Tinazzi has produced for over 50 years and is successfully received each year by critics and consumers alike. It is produced from fruit sourced from estate-owned vineyards, planted to the indigenous varieties Corvina and Rondinella, which benefit from the long and balanced ripening season created by the local lakeside microclimate.

A fresh take on Puglia

Cantina San Giorgio, where Tinazzi established its new home in Alto Salento ten years ago, produces an award-winning range which includes two rosés: Negroamaro Rosato Salento IGP ‘Kleio’ and the new Primitivo Rosato Salento IGP ‘Duca delle Corone’.

While Kleio has offered, since its creation, a particularly pure expression of Negroamaro, the Primitivo Rosato from the newly launched Duca delle Corone collection is an equally fresh interpretation of Puglia’s flagship grape. Tinazzi’s winemaking team received with great enthusiasm the challenge and opportunity to create a rosé expression of Primitivo, which now sees the release of its first vintage, from the 2022 harvest.

As an early-ripening variety, with great intensity of both aromas and tannins, Primitivo has given the winemakers the perfect tool to create an intense, quintessentially Mediterranean rosé that captures the essence of Puglia, framed by the strong structure of Primitivo.

Each rosé crafted by Tinazzi is a way to discover a bit of Italy, with its rich gastronomic culture and unique winemaking traditions. Long committed to the rediscovery of this style, the Tinazzi family dare you to discover and drink it all year round!

Rosé wines by Tinazzi:

Ca de’ Rocchi, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOP ‘Campo delle Rose’

Produced with estate-grown fruit only, predominantly of the Corvina variety, this is a fresh rosé, with delicate aromas and crisp acidity. Nuanced bouquet of ripe strawberries, raspberries and cherries, lined by floral notes. An ideal pairing companion for black summer truffles, grilled white fish, sushi or paella.

Cantine San Giorgio, Negroamaro Rosato Salento IGP ‘Kleio’

Negroamaro in all its purity, with a luminous pink hue that announces the delicate aromas of red berries, plum and pomegranate, topped by floral nuances and mineral freshness. Assertive and saline on the palate, with lovely balance and enveloping softness. Very versatile when it comes to food pairings – from fish starters (especially seafood platters) to creamy pasta dishes or fruit-based desserts.

Duca delle Corone, Primitivo Rosato Salento IGP

Tinazzi’s new rosé shows a complex array of fruit, spicy and herbal notes, all supported by Primitivo’s tannic structure and vibrant acidity. Very balanced, with mineral freshness offsetting the flavour intensity. Makes for an elegant aperitif but also pairs perfectly with summer salads, charcuterie platters or young cheeses. Its strong mediterranean character calls for many traditional flavours of the Mediterranean basin, such as grilled poultry or fish, roasted vegetables, Greek mezze or Sicilian street food.

